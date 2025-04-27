Famed Alleged Horse Drugger and Race Cheater Bob Baffert Makes His Shameful Return to Kentucky Derby Following 3-Year Suspension

Infamous horse trainer Bob Baffert — once the golden boy of the Kentucky Derby — is making his controversial return to Churchill Downs after a humiliating three-year suspension stemming from a doping scandal that rocked the racing world.

The 72-year-old, who was slapped with a lengthy ban after his horse Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned steroid, is back lurking around Barn 33, trying to reclaim his tarnished throne. “I’m going to have fun now that everything is behind me,” Baffert shamelessly declared to the Associated Press, acting as if the biggest black eye in modern racing history is all water under the bridge.