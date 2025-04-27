Your tip
Famed Alleged Horse Drugger and Race Cheater Bob Baffert Makes His Shameful Return to Kentucky Derby Following 3-Year Suspension

Bob Baffert
Source: MEGA

Bob Baffert returns to the Kentucky Derby

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 27 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Bob Is Back

Trainer Bob Baffert
Source: MEGA

Trainer Bob Baffert celebrates winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Infamous horse trainer Bob Baffert — once the golden boy of the Kentucky Derby — is making his controversial return to Churchill Downs after a humiliating three-year suspension stemming from a doping scandal that rocked the racing world.

The 72-year-old, who was slapped with a lengthy ban after his horse Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned steroid, is back lurking around Barn 33, trying to reclaim his tarnished throne. “I’m going to have fun now that everything is behind me,” Baffert shamelessly declared to the Associated Press, acting as if the biggest black eye in modern racing history is all water under the bridge.

Baffert Is Running Two Horses This Year

Jockey John Velazquez and Trainer Bob Baffert
Source: MEGA

Bob Baffert said 'going back with a live horse is important to me.'

Baffert, whose reputation took a major beating, will be saddling two contenders this yearRodriguez and Citizen Bull — and is clinging to hopes of salvaging his legacy. “Going back with a live horse is more important to me,” he said, despite the cloud of controversy that continues to hang over his head. "I really feel like this year I have two horses that could be in the top five, top 10.”

The Horse-Drugging Scandal

Medina Spirit
Source: MEGA

Medina Spirit, trained by trainer Bob Baffert, exercises in preparation for the Kentucky Derby

The scandal that brought Baffert crashing down centered around Medina Spirit’s disqualification after initially winning the 2021 Derby, stripping Baffert of what would have been a record-breaking seventh win. Facing a storm of backlash, Baffert eventually admitted, “We never denied the positive,” but attempted to pin the blame on an alleged treatment for a skin infection — a flimsy excuse that failed to convince critics.

“It’s been a tough three years, and I’ve put that behind me,” Baffert whined, conveniently glossing over the extra year slapped onto his penalty after dragging out the legal fight.

Sentiment From His Peers

Trainer Bob Baffert and jockey John Velazquez
Source: MEGA

Trainer Bob Baffert and jockey John Velazquez watch the track as horses prepare for the Kentucky Derby.

Despite the shame hanging over his return, some rivals like trainer Mark Casse have extended a warm welcome. “He deserves to be back,” Casse said — a comment likely to spark heated debate among those who believe Baffert’s actions tarnished the integrity of the sport.

As the Kentucky Derby looms, Baffert is once again under the bright, unforgiving spotlight. Whether he can stage a storybook comeback or face another fall from grace remains to be seen.

It Was a Cultural Phenomenon

O.J. Simpson, Lance Armstrong, and Medina Spirit
Source: MEGA

Bob Baffert faced scrutiny after the cold tested positive for betamethasone.

After Medina Spirit's scandal, the horse racing world was abuzz with controversy. Baffert faced intense scrutiny after the colt tested positive for betamethasone, the banned substance. However, the trainer got support from the late O.J. Simpson, who took a shot at Lance Armstrong while defending the horse trainer.

