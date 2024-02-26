Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity deaths

Kenneth Mitchell Death: Fundraiser for 'Star Trek' Actor Raises Five-Figure Sum to Help Family With 'Significant Financial Strain'

kenneth mitchell death fundraiser star trek actor mrkennethmitchellig
Source: @mr_kenneth_mitchell/instagram

A friend of Kenneth Mitchell's family has launched a fundraiser to help the actor's loved ones following his passing.

By:

Feb. 26 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A family friend is raising money to help actor Kenneth Mitchell's loved ones in the wake of his death at 49 following a brave battle with ALS, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Star Trek: Discovery alum died on Feb. 24, nearly six years after being diagnosed.

Article continues below advertisement
kenneth mitchell death fundraiser star trek actor mega
Source: mega

The 'Star Trek: Discovery' alum died on Feb. 24, nearly six years after being diagnosed with ALS.

Mitchell was a loving husband to wife Susan and a doting father to their children Lilah and Kallum, having been dedicated to being "a positive and playful force" in their lives.

"Ken loved his work and cherished his friends — so many of whom he'd been close with since childhood — but he lived for Susan and their children, Lilah and Kallum, who truly owned his heart," a description read. "This GoFundMe is for them."

Nearly $60k out of the $100k goal has already been raised in just a week. There are 281 donations as of Monday, with the highest being an anonymous contribution of $10k.

Article continues below advertisement
kenneth mitchell death fundraiser star trek actor mrkennethmitchellig
Source: @mr_kenneth_mitchell/instagram

Nearly $60k out of the $100k goal has already been raised in just a week.

"ALS is a horrible disease, and the costs associated with treatments and required caregivers are truly astronomical," wrote Carolyn Lewinsky, a friend of Susan.

"Our beloved Ken is gone now. And as Susan and the kids begin to grieve the immeasurable loss of the husband and father they adored, the funds raised here will help alleviate some of the stress associated with the significant financial strain."

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS, is a debilitating neurological disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function.

Article continues below advertisement
kenneth mitchell death fundraiser star trek actor mrkennethmitchellig
Source: @mr_kenneth_mitchell/instagram

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS, is a debilitating neurological disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function.

MORE ON:
Celebrity deaths

The Jericho star used a wheelchair since October 2019.

Before getting his diagnosis, Mitchell said that he believed something was wrong after experiencing constant twitching in his muscles in the months leading up to August 2018.

He thought it was a pinched nerve or multiple sclerosis, which his mother has.

Article continues below advertisement
kenneth mitchell death fundraiser star trek actor mrkennethmitchellig
Source: @mr_kenneth_mitchell/instagram

Mitchell was a loving husband to wife Susan and doting father to their children Lilah and Kallum, having been dedicated to being "a positive and playful force" in their lives.

Upon hearing the news, Mitchell told PEOPLE it felt like an out-of-body experience. "That's what it felt like, like I was watching that scene where someone is being told that they have a terminal illness. It was just a complete disbelief, a shock."

As his condition progressed in the months leading up to his death, the GoFundMe noted there was a silver lining in Mitchell's diagnosis: that his family was "hell-bent on cherishing their fleeting time together" and "creating new incredible memories along the way."

Article continues below advertisement

Mitchell certainly leaves behind a legacy, having also acquired over 50 film and television credits in his Hollywood career.

He notably appeared in films like Captain Marvel, Miracle, and The Recruit.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Mitchell also had several roles on the small screen, including The Astronaut Wives Club, Switched at Birth, Nancy Drew, and Frequency.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.