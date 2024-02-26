Kenneth Mitchell Death: Fundraiser for 'Star Trek' Actor Raises Five-Figure Sum to Help Family With 'Significant Financial Strain'

Mitchell was a loving husband to wife Susan and a doting father to their children Lilah and Kallum, having been dedicated to being "a positive and playful force" in their lives.

"Ken loved his work and cherished his friends — so many of whom he'd been close with since childhood — but he lived for Susan and their children, Lilah and Kallum, who truly owned his heart," a description read. "This GoFundMe is for them."

Nearly $60k out of the $100k goal has already been raised in just a week. There are 281 donations as of Monday, with the highest being an anonymous contribution of $10k.