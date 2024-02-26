Kenneth Mitchell Death: Fundraiser for 'Star Trek' Actor Raises Five-Figure Sum to Help Family With 'Significant Financial Strain'
A family friend is raising money to help actor Kenneth Mitchell's loved ones in the wake of his death at 49 following a brave battle with ALS, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Star Trek: Discovery alum died on Feb. 24, nearly six years after being diagnosed.
Mitchell was a loving husband to wife Susan and a doting father to their children Lilah and Kallum, having been dedicated to being "a positive and playful force" in their lives.
"Ken loved his work and cherished his friends — so many of whom he'd been close with since childhood — but he lived for Susan and their children, Lilah and Kallum, who truly owned his heart," a description read. "This GoFundMe is for them."
Nearly $60k out of the $100k goal has already been raised in just a week. There are 281 donations as of Monday, with the highest being an anonymous contribution of $10k.
"ALS is a horrible disease, and the costs associated with treatments and required caregivers are truly astronomical," wrote Carolyn Lewinsky, a friend of Susan.
"Our beloved Ken is gone now. And as Susan and the kids begin to grieve the immeasurable loss of the husband and father they adored, the funds raised here will help alleviate some of the stress associated with the significant financial strain."
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS, is a debilitating neurological disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function.
The Jericho star used a wheelchair since October 2019.
Before getting his diagnosis, Mitchell said that he believed something was wrong after experiencing constant twitching in his muscles in the months leading up to August 2018.
He thought it was a pinched nerve or multiple sclerosis, which his mother has.
Upon hearing the news, Mitchell told PEOPLE it felt like an out-of-body experience. "That's what it felt like, like I was watching that scene where someone is being told that they have a terminal illness. It was just a complete disbelief, a shock."
As his condition progressed in the months leading up to his death, the GoFundMe noted there was a silver lining in Mitchell's diagnosis: that his family was "hell-bent on cherishing their fleeting time together" and "creating new incredible memories along the way."
Mitchell certainly leaves behind a legacy, having also acquired over 50 film and television credits in his Hollywood career.
He notably appeared in films like Captain Marvel, Miracle, and The Recruit.
Mitchell also had several roles on the small screen, including The Astronaut Wives Club, Switched at Birth, Nancy Drew, and Frequency.