Trump Loyalist Ken Paxton Caught in Leaked Hot Mic Moment Admitting He's 'Lost Control' of His Own Senate Campaign

The Republican nominee for U.S. Senate was busted in an audio leak obtained by a publication , which revealed Paxton venting to lobbyists about his lack of control during a fundraising lunch in Washington on September 24.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has "lost control" of his campaign, according to a hit mic moment, RadarOnline can report.

Paxton, who has been endorsed by Trump, was fundraising amongst dozen or so lobbyists and said he was not in charged,

"I've never been in a race where I felt less control over the campaign," Paxton said, according to the recording.

"I don't control message or what we're doing," he added.

Paxton went on to explain that he also felt removed from decisions about which issues would matter in the race.

"I've never been in a race where I felt less control over the campaign and, like, what issues are going to matter because it’s all coming – you know – from D.C.,” he said.

“I don't have ability to change anything," Paxton added.