Trump Loyalist Ken Paxton Caught in Leaked Hot Mic Moment Admitting He's 'Lost Control' of His Own Senate Campaign
Oct. 5 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has "lost control" of his campaign, according to a hit mic moment, RadarOnline can report.
The Republican nominee for U.S. Senate was busted in an audio leak obtained by a publication, which revealed Paxton venting to lobbyists about his lack of control during a fundraising lunch in Washington on September 24.
'I Don't Have the Ability to Change Anything'
"I've never been in a race where I felt less control over the campaign," Paxton said, according to the recording.
"I don't control message or what we're doing," he added.
Paxton went on to explain that he also felt removed from decisions about which issues would matter in the race.
"I've never been in a race where I felt less control over the campaign and, like, what issues are going to matter because it’s all coming – you know – from D.C.,” he said.
“I don't have ability to change anything," Paxton added.
Ken Paxton Blames Trump in Separate Recording
The lunch was hosted by Chris Brinson and Susan Hirschmann of the Washington lobbying firm Williams & Jensen. About a dozen people attended, including Scott Kopple, vice president of government relations at defense contractor BWXT.
The audio was reportedly obtained from an attendee who does not support Paxton; another attendee independently verified the recording, according to the publication.
The latest leak follows a separate recording from the same lunch obtained by another publication. In that recording, Paxton reportedly said Trump's Texas midterm convention "dropped our numbers."
Paxton adviser Nick Maddux rejected that account as "manipulated nonsense."
The comments also create a contrast with Paxton's campaign image as a Washington outsider who positioned himself against the establishment during the Republican primary.
During the primary, Paxton criticized the Washington establishment and previously said, "I'm not their person, and I'm never going to be their person."
Maddux defended Paxton's comments about Washington, saying he was "obviously" referring to super PACs, which campaigns cannot coordinate with.
Trouble For Texas Republicans?
As Radar previously reported, Paxton won the Republican nomination with Trump's endorsement after a contentious primary against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn.
He now faces Democrat James Talarico in a race Republicans are trying to hold as they defend their Senate majority. The latest polling has shown a competitive race.
A Siena poll put Talarico six points ahead of Paxton, while another publication reported that Talarico had led in all 10 of the latest public polls it reviewed.
Paxton maintains a major financial advantage. A super PAC backed by Senate Republican leaders has reserved $117million in advertising for the race, with as much as $200 million potentially being spent before Election Day.
Talarico has reserved $50million in advertising since July. Candidates also generally receive lower advertising rates than outside groups, meaning his campaign's advertising dollars can go further.
Despite the polling, Paxton has continued to receive significant Republican support, including millions of dollars from Senate Majority Leader John Thune's GOP fund since September. He also launched a $20million advertising campaign last month.