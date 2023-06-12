Your tip
George Conway Revenge Body: Kellyanne Conway's Trump Bashing Ex-husband Has Lost 40 Pounds Since Divorce

georgeconway pp
Source: MSNBC;
By:

Jun. 12 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Trump-bashing lawyer George Conway appears to have shed about 40 pounds following his public split with former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The sudden weight loss comes as his former wife of 22 years is reportedly fending off multiple suitors since the couple's March divorce announcement — who some believe was inspired by George’s ferocious social media critique of Kellyanne’s boss, former President Donald Trump.

georgeconway
Source: shwotime;cnn

“Kellyanne is the new Pete Davidson,” joked one source, comparing the blond beauty the lanky Saturday Night Live comic whose dating conquest include Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, just to name a very few.

“Getting divorced from George has been like a green light for men in D.C.,” the source said about the 56-year-old former senior White House aide.

Since the “amicable” separation, the dapper George, 59, has lost an estimated 40 pounds, based on an analysis of before-and-after photographs examined by renowned fitness and nutrition expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin.

georgeconyway
Source: jimmykimmel/youtube;cnn

“He’s lost about a good 35 to 40 pounds and he looks like he’s weighing between 160 to 170 pounds,” Dr. Mirkin said about George who measures about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and once tipped the scales at a whopping 200 pounds.

“It looks like he has successfully lost a lot of weight and we wish him well with his next girlfriend," he added.

It is unknown exactly how the now-svelte Yale University School of Law grad managed to exorcise the pounds or reduce the size of his once-puffy cheeks and jowls. One published report claims George, worth an estimated $39 million, remains fit by sticking to a healthy diet.

George, who is currently the Deputy Director for the United Nation’s Crisis Bureau, was unavailable for comment because he is, “On inter-agency loan to the UN in Somalia from 28 May through to 27 August,” according to an automated email message.

The couple called it quits in a public announcement that didn’t seem to catch many by surprise – given their fractious political views.

kellyanne
Source: mega
“We are in the final stages of an amicable divorce,” the couple wrote in the statement. “We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority.”

It is also unknown if George’s weight loss was triggered by his outspoken 18-year-old daughter, Claudia, who recently got a job creating risqué photographs for Playboy – charging between $5 to $99 for salacious portraits.

claudiaig
Source: @claudiaconway/instagram
