EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Accused of 'Making Her Dad Ozzy's Death All About Her'
July 22 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Kelly Osbourne has been hit by a wave of brutal online criticism after marking the first anniversary of her father Ozzy Osbourne's death with an emotional reflection on grief – with social media trolls accusing the TV personality of once again making the tragedy about herself rather than the late rock legend.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 41-year-old daughter of the late Black Sabbath frontman shared an Instagram post ahead of the anniversary of Ozzy's death at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025, revealing how losing her father had permanently changed her life.
While thousands of followers praised her honesty, others questioned the deeply personal focus of the tribute, reigniting debate over how public figures express grief on social media one year after the legendary musician's passing.
One entertainment source told us about the backlash: "Most people understand Kelly is sharing her own experience, but some online critics believe every anniversary post becomes centered on her emotions rather than Ozzy's extraordinary legacy. That's where the trolling is coming from."
Another insider added: "Supporters see a daughter processing unimaginable loss, while detractors accuse her of making herself the focus. It's become an unfortunate pattern every time she speaks publicly about her father."
'Grief's Cruelest Truth'
Kelly wrote: "I don't just mourn the father I lost. I mourn the soul I was before death taught my heart its own name.
"There's a grief that steals more than the person you love. It quietly takes the light from your laughter, the innocence from your hope, and the stranger you become is someone you'll spend a lifetime trying to recognise."
She continued by explaining grief is not simply about missing someone who has died but also about losing part of yourself in the process.
Kelly said: "Grief is a language no-one truly speaks until life forces it upon them. It cannot be explained, borrowed or imagined. You only understand its endless ache when you've stood in the unbearable silence, carrying a love that has nowhere left to go."
Reflecting further on the past year, she admitted she missed "who I was before my daddy died," adding: "Before my heart became a home for absence. Before every memory became both a blessing and a wound."
The TV star concluded: "And perhaps that is grief's cruelest truth. Not that death teases the ones we love but that it leaves us living as ghosts of the people we used to be."
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Despite criticism from some corners of social media – which included trolls branding Kelly "self-obsessed" – many followers responded with messages of support, thanking her for expressing emotions they had struggled to articulate after losing loved ones of their own.
One supporter wrote: "My dear father passed away 17 years ago and I can tell you that we learn to move forward... however, something changes inside us! "We'll never be the same person again. Feel embraced, dear Kelly! Your father changed lives forever! Ozzy is a true ROCK LEGEND! I'm grateful!"
Another commented: "It's been 6 years since I lost my dad. The deepest grief is often the shadow cast by the deepest love, not only losing him but myself as well."
A third follower wrote: "Thank you for putting that into words."
Ozzy rose from working-class Birmingham to become one of heavy metal's greatest icons.
As the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath and a hugely successful solo artist, he sold millions of records, earned global acclaim and became one of rock music's most influential performers.