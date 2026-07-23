EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Osbourne Accused of 'Making Her Dad Ozzy's Death All About Her'

Kelly wrote: "I don't just mourn the father I lost. I mourn the soul I was before death taught my heart its own name.

"There's a grief that steals more than the person you love. It quietly takes the light from your laughter, the innocence from your hope, and the stranger you become is someone you'll spend a lifetime trying to recognise."

She continued by explaining grief is not simply about missing someone who has died but also about losing part of yourself in the process.

Kelly said: "Grief is a language no-one truly speaks until life forces it upon them. It cannot be explained, borrowed or imagined. You only understand its endless ache when you've stood in the unbearable silence, carrying a love that has nowhere left to go."

Reflecting further on the past year, she admitted she missed "who I was before my daddy died," adding: "Before my heart became a home for absence. Before every memory became both a blessing and a wound."

The TV star concluded: "And perhaps that is grief's cruelest truth. Not that death teases the ones we love but that it leaves us living as ghosts of the people we used to be."