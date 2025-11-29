Kellie Pickler Scores Legal Victory Blocking Subpoena From Her Late Husband's Parents in Escalating Estate Dispute

Jacobs — a respected country songwriter — died by suicide in February 2023 at age 49. The couple had been married for almost 12 years.

Kellie Pickler has scored a significant legal victory in the ongoing battle with her late husband Kyle Jacobs’ parents , successfully blocking a subpoena they issued as tensions continue to rise over his estate nearly two years after his death, RadarOnline.com can report.

At the center of the conflict is a detailed “List of Assets” compiled by Reed and Sharon. It includes a broad assortment of belongings they sought to obtain through a subpoena. But on Tuesday, November 25, a Tennessee judge sided firmly with Kellie, quashing the subpoena and calling it “unusual on its face,” according to court documents obtained by outlets.

Kellie declined to serve as administrator of the estate, leaving Reed and Sharon to oversee it. However, disagreements over what items belonged to Kyle have fueled a bitter legal struggle.

Following his passing, Pickler and Jacobs’ parents, Reed and Sharon Jacobs, have remained locked in a contentious dispute over personal property the pair claims belonged to their son.

Pickler and the Jacobses have been embroiled in a dispute over personal property they claim belonged to Kyle.

"They are not papers for inspection or copying that can be easily supplied to counsel or transported to the location listed in the subpoena," the judge's order stated. "Rather, they are numerous and, in some instances, large/heavy items of tangible personal property."

The ruling also noted that Kellie raised concerns about whether transporting certain firearms listed among the requested belongings could be illegal.

"The court is unclear about (Reed and Sharon's) expectations regarding the subpoena," the order continued. "It appears that (Reed and Sharon) may have expected that issuing the subpoena would cause (Kellie) to simply turn the requested items over to them. Or, in the alternative, they may have simply expected to be given the opportunity to inspect or make an inventory of the items."

Because Reed and Sharon have not filed any complaint or petition against Kellie, the judge found they lacked the authority to issue the subpoena within the estate case. However, the ruling noted they may attempt such action in a separate proceeding stemming from Kellie's petition against them.