‘Kenan & Kel’ star Kel Mitchell Leaves Hospital, Back Home Recovering After 'Frightening Time'

Mitchell broke the news on Instagram telling his fans, “Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes during a genuinely frightening time.”

Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell has been released from the hospital and is back home recovering, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 45-year-old added, "The scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family. Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you.”

Mitchell was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night. Sources said the actor was taken into the hospital through the emergency room.