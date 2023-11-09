Your tip
‘Kenan & Kel’ star Kel Mitchell Leaves Hospital, Back Home Recovering After 'Frightening Time'

Source: MEGA

Kel is back home recovering.

By:

Nov. 9 2023, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

Nickelodeon star Kel Mitchell has been released from the hospital and is back home recovering, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Mitchell broke the news on Instagram telling his fans, “Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes during a genuinely frightening time.”

Source: MEGA

Kel was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old added, "The scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family. Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you.”

Mitchell was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday night. Sources said the actor was taken into the hospital through the emergency room.

Source: MEGA

Kel has yet to reveal what happened.

A source told TMZ the actor appeared to be “conscious and alert” when he arrived. Mitchell’s rep has yet to comment on the matter.

Mitchell has been gearing up for the release of Good Burger 2 — which comes out on Paramount+ at the end of the year.

Source: ABC

The actor and his ex have been fighting in court for months.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this year, Mitchell received bad news in his long battle with his ex-wife Tyisha.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied a motion brought by Mitchell asking for help stopping his ex-wife from bringing frivolous lawsuits in court.

However, months prior, a judge ruled in favor of Mitchell. The court determined the actor did not owe his ex a dime in back support despite his public claims he owed over a million dollars.

Source: Nickelodeon

Kel is set to release Good Burger 2 at the end of the month.

Mitchell and his ex were married from April 23, 1999, to August 16, 2005. They share two children, Lyric and Allure.

Previously, Mitchell told the court, “Tyisha has done everything in her power to drag me through her path of destruction.”

Source: MEGA

Kel and his ex-wife.

“I was forced to start over and made an active effort to get my life and affairs in order. I focused on rebuilding my relationships and my career,” he said. “Despite my best efforts, I’ve still had to spend all these years, and thousands of dollars, to defend myself against her actions. Tyisha has pained me as a deadbeat father, not only to this courtroom, but to the community, and my entire public platform.”

“This couldn’t be farther from the truth,” he added.

