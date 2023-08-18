Katy Perry Songwriter Missing: Friends Reveal Kidnapping Fears After She Mysteriously Vanished

"My worst fear is that someone has her, and is hurting her," longtime pal Cecilia Foss said, telling The Independent Leierth-Segura is not known to go MIA. "If she was going for a drive to clear her head, I get it. But it's been seven weeks. And no one has heard from her. Nobody goes for a seven-week drive."

In a separate interview, Foss added, "I'd like to think that nothing bad happened, but do I think something bad happened? Yeah."

Leierth-Segura has been missing since June 27, according to a Facebook post from Beverly Hills P.D. Friends last heard from her days later and revealed that her car, a 2010 silver Ford Fusion, was spotted during the night of June 30.