Katy Perry Songwriter Missing: Friends Reveal Kidnapping Fears After She Mysteriously Vanished
A Swedish songwriter who co-wrote a hit single for Katy Perry vanished from the Beverly Hills area weeks ago and is still missing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Local police are investigating the disappearance of Camela Leierth-Segura, 48, as loved ones fear the worst.
"My worst fear is that someone has her, and is hurting her," longtime pal Cecilia Foss said, telling The Independent Leierth-Segura is not known to go MIA. "If she was going for a drive to clear her head, I get it. But it's been seven weeks. And no one has heard from her. Nobody goes for a seven-week drive."
In a separate interview, Foss added, "I'd like to think that nothing bad happened, but do I think something bad happened? Yeah."
Leierth-Segura has been missing since June 27, according to a Facebook post from Beverly Hills P.D. Friends last heard from her days later and revealed that her car, a 2010 silver Ford Fusion, was spotted during the night of June 30.
As Leierth-Segura's whereabouts remain unknown, RadarOnline.com has learned her 19-year-old senior cat, Morris, and car are also missing.
The songwriter's sister filed a missing persons report after not hearing from her sibling abroad, having contacted Leierth-Segura's friends in the States for help.
Leierth-Segura is described as a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is around 5' 10'' inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
She notably co-wrote the 2013 song Walking On Air, from Perry's fourth studio album, Prism. RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Perry for comment as well as to Beverly Hills P.D.
Lt. Reginald Evans, a police spokesperson, told Law&Crime that her case was news to them.
"This is an active missing person investigation that was just reported to us on August 8."
In a follow-up emailed statement, Evans said that the department could not confirm the information in reports, citing the importance of them conducting a "thorough, comprehensive, and untainted investigation."
"As we have seen in well-known investigations, a party's involvement is truly determined as time goes on," he continued.
"At this time, I cannot confirm or deny any of the statements that were provided by anyone who knows the missing person as it is still preliminary," the statement read. "The timing is especially crucial considering the dates she is stated to have gone missing compared to when it was reported to the police."