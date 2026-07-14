EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry's Mental Health Confession — Star's Split From Orlando Bloom Put Her On the Brink of Breakdown
July 14 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Katy Perry calls new love Justin Trudeau a "blessing from God" who helped rescue her from the depths of despair after her difficult split from Orlando Bloom in June 2025, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"It's wild to look at where I was one year ago exactly," the Teenage Dream singer, 41, said of her breakup with the actor following nine years together. Last June, while on the Lifetimes tour, "I was crying. I was in Adelaide [Australia]. I had just separated. I had been through a lot of you know, just stuff publicly, privately.
Trudeau Romance Changed Everything
"I was just like, 'holy s--t, this is really intense. Is a person really supposed to feel all this and/or absorb all this?'
"And then my blessing came" in the form of the hunky former prime minister of Canada, 54.
The pop tart and Justin first sparked dating rumors last July, when they had dinner together in Montreal. Their romance was confirmed when they were spotted smooching on a yacht in October.
On June 8, they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Perry's concert film at the Tribeca Festival.
Marriage Talks Heat Up Fast
"It was wonderful," she says of meeting Trudeau. "It was like God didn't take me this far to desert me."
Perry, who shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy with Bloom, and Trudeau are now said to be talking marriage, although they want to wait before making things official.
It's a 180 from last year, when things seemed bleak. "[It] was so hard," she said. "I'm just so glad I decided to stick around for another year because you know if you just keep on living, life can get better."
Trudeau Makes Perry Feel Cherished
Today, "everything is really changed and real, grounded and settled," she added.
An insider explained: "With Orlando there was always a sense that he didn't have to work that hard since he could have any starlet he wanted. With Justin it is obvious that he feels like the luckiest guy, which Katy loves."