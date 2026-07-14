EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry's Mental Health Confession — Star's Split From Orlando Bloom Put Her On the Brink of Breakdown

"I was just like, 'holy s--t, this is really intense. Is a person really supposed to feel all this and/or absorb all this?'

"And then my blessing came" in the form of the hunky former prime minister of Canada, 54.

The pop tart and Justin first sparked dating rumors last July, when they had dinner together in Montreal. Their romance was confirmed when they were spotted smooching on a yacht in October.

On June 8, they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Perry's concert film at the Tribeca Festival.