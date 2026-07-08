EXCLUSIVE: Justin Trudeau Wants Katy Perry to 'Drop the Diva Act' as Singer's 'Catered-To' Lifestyle Sparks Romance Tension

The former Canadian prime minister is no stranger to pomp, but a source said he's taken aback by the entourage and glam teams that surround the singer, 41, at all times.

"Even Katy would admit she's a little addicted to being catered to, and being inside a bubble of people she trusts," the source said.

"But part of getting together with Justin was the hope that she could pull off a reinvention of her image, and that hasn't happened yet."

"Justin, 54, lives a humble life so much of the time. He's not afraid to hop on an economy flight if it will get him where he needs to go."