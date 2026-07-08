EXCLUSIVE: Justin Trudeau Wants Katy Perry to 'Drop the Diva Act' as Singer's 'Catered-To' Lifestyle Sparks Romance Tension
July 8 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET
Katy Perry's pop star ways are grating on Justin Trudeau, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Canadian prime minister is no stranger to pomp, but a source said he's taken aback by the entourage and glam teams that surround the singer, 41, at all times.
Katy's Diva Lifestyle
"Even Katy would admit she's a little addicted to being catered to, and being inside a bubble of people she trusts," the source said.
"But part of getting together with Justin was the hope that she could pull off a reinvention of her image, and that hasn't happened yet."
"Justin, 54, lives a humble life so much of the time. He's not afraid to hop on an economy flight if it will get him where he needs to go."
Justin Wants Change
Still, after nearly a year of dating, "Justin's modesty has yet to rub off on Katy," the source said.
"With Justin, she has a chance to really connect with people and places that have been off-limits to her in the past. She just needs to shed the hangers-on and full-time employees to do that."