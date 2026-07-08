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Home > Entertainment > Katy Perry
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EXCLUSIVE: Justin Trudeau Wants Katy Perry to 'Drop the Diva Act' as Singer's 'Catered-To' Lifestyle Sparks Romance Tension

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Source: MEGA

Justin Trudeau allegedly urged girlfriend Katy Perry to change amid romance tensions.

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July 8 2026, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

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Katy Perry's pop star ways are grating on Justin Trudeau, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former Canadian prime minister is no stranger to pomp, but a source said he's taken aback by the entourage and glam teams that surround the singer, 41, at all times.

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Katy's Diva Lifestyle

Photo of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Katy Perry remains addicted to being catered to.

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"Even Katy would admit she's a little addicted to being catered to, and being inside a bubble of people she trusts," the source said.

"But part of getting together with Justin was the hope that she could pull off a reinvention of her image, and that hasn't happened yet."

"Justin, 54, lives a humble life so much of the time. He's not afraid to hop on an economy flight if it will get him where he needs to go."

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Justin Wants Change

Photo of Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

Trudeau natural modesty has yet to rub off on his partner.

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Still, after nearly a year of dating, "Justin's modesty has yet to rub off on Katy," the source said.

"With Justin, she has a chance to really connect with people and places that have been off-limits to her in the past. She just needs to shed the hangers-on and full-time employees to do that."

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