EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Capitol Idea — Besotted Pair 'Want Governor Gavin Newsom to Officiate at Wedding'

But when the time comes, "Gov. Newsom is absolutely their first choice to officiate the nuptials," the insider said.

The California Democrat "sees Justin as a kindred spirit and thinks Katy is nothing short of a force of nature!" says the insider.

"Newsom is a friend and a supporter who's been there for key moments of their relationship, like when they attended the World Economic Forum in Davos this past winter, and he shares their passion for changing the world in a positive way."

The former American Idol judge and her pol boyfriend are spending most of their time at her house in Southern California, not at his home in Montreal, the tattler said.

And after they get married, "they'll very much be a California couple," the source added.