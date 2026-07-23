EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Capitol Idea — Besotted Pair 'Want Governor Gavin Newsom to Officiate at Wedding'
July 23 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are already planning to tie the knot, and they've even decided who they want to officiate – California governor Gavin Newsom, RadarOnline.com can reveal
Of course, the pop tart, 41, and the 54-year-old former Canadian prime minister aren't engaged yet – they've been dating less than a year – and he's still in the process of introducing Perry to his family and friends, an insider shared.
Newsom Tapped To Officiate Wedding
But when the time comes, "Gov. Newsom is absolutely their first choice to officiate the nuptials," the insider said.
The California Democrat "sees Justin as a kindred spirit and thinks Katy is nothing short of a force of nature!" says the insider.
"Newsom is a friend and a supporter who's been there for key moments of their relationship, like when they attended the World Economic Forum in Davos this past winter, and he shares their passion for changing the world in a positive way."
The former American Idol judge and her pol boyfriend are spending most of their time at her house in Southern California, not at his home in Montreal, the tattler said.
And after they get married, "they'll very much be a California couple," the source added.
Political Alliance Could Strengthen Couple
Newsom "appreciates that about her because he's going to need her and Justin's support if and when he runs for president," says the insider. "In other words, Newsom getting behind Justin and Katy as a couple is an arrangement that absolutely benefits all parties."
It will be the second time at the altar for both.
Trudeau shares three children with ex-wife Sophie Grégoire. They were wed from 2005 until their split in 2023.
Katy Finds Love Again
Perry was married to accused rapist Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, then was in a relationship with Orlando Bloom, the father of her 5-year-old daughter Daisy, from 2016 to 2025.
"Katy had a long-distance crush on Justin for a long time and the fact that it's turned into something pretty serious is worth it to her to celebrate," the source said.