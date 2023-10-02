Katy Perry Act: Pop Star's Mansion War With 84-Year-Old Vet Sparks New Bill to Protect The Elderly
Katy Perry's relentless war over an 84-year-old veteran's mansion has gained the attention of legislators, who believe that elders need to be protected at all costs. RadarOnline.com can reveal Carl Westcott's family has started the Protecting Elder Realty for Retirement Years Act, or the Katy PERRY Act, after the 1-800-Flowers founder claimed he was tricked into selling his $15 mansion to the singer and her actor fiancé, Orlando Bloom, while on painkillers and recovering from six-hour back surgery.
Westcott said that when the painkillers wore off, he changed his mind — but when he approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."
The aging entrepreneur has Huntington’s Disease and is bedridden, preventing him from being present in court for the legal battle, which started last week.
Westcott's family is now proposing a new law to make sure older people with health issues are protected from financial exploitation in real estate transactions — and several legislators are already on board.
“The Katy PERRY Act addresses the risks of elder financial abuse, especially as it relates to property and real estate sales and transfers. The Act establishes a 72 hour cool-down period during which either party involved in a contract for conveyance of a personal residence, in which one party is over the age of 75, can rescind the agreement without penalty," the proposed bill's website read.
California Assemblyman Bill Essayli, Texas Senator Tan Parker, and Rhode Island Rep. Enrique Sanchez are among the long list of lawmakers backing the proposed bill.
"The safeguarding of the dignity and homes of the vulnerable elderly is an increasing priority as the Baby Boomer generation retires in record numbers. The Protect Elder Realty for Retirement Years Act is a step in the right direction to protect seniors. It defends California seniors against coercion and abuse and will help keep them in their homes," Essayli stated.
The California assemblyman's endorsement was echoed by Sanchez.
"The Protect Elder Realty for Retirement Years Act, 'The Katy PERRY Act,' protects the most objectively vulnerable people in our society, the elderly and mentally ill. It also serves as a stark reminder that fame and power are not substitutes for compassion," he said in a statement.
This isn't the first time Perry's been accused of snatching property from the elderly. The Fireworks singer was famously locked in a years-long battle with a group of nuns over the sale of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Los Angeles.
Perry ultimately won the lawsuit, but not before one of the nuns literally dropped dead in the courtroom at a post-judgment hearing at 89.
RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively to Westcott's daughter-in-law, Real Housewives of Dallas alum Kameron Westcott, who told us the family fears he won't live long enough to see the outcome of the legal battle.