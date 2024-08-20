Your tip
Katie Couric Sparks Health Alert as She Appears to Be Going BALD: 'Her Old Self Would Never Have Allowed Anyone to See Her Like This!'

Source: MEGA

Katie Couric's friends are worried about the former news host's health after she appeared to be going bald during a recent TV appearance.

By:

Aug. 19 2024, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Cutie Katie Couric, the beloved former news host renowned for her polished on-screen presence, has recently sparked concern among friends following a noticeable change in her appearance – she looks like she's going bald!

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 67-year-old journalist – who has always been a symbol of professionalism and poise – recently appeared on camera looking significantly different, prompting worries about her health.

katie couric sparks health alert as she appears to be going bald
Source: MEGA

Sources say the hair-raising dilemma has left Couric's friends alarmed about the 67-year-old's health.

An insider said: "The old Katie never would have allowed herself to be seen like this.

"She was known for her high standards, often being very particular with the makeup teams at both NBC and CBS. Over the years, her hair thinned – but now she looks nearly bald!"

Sources say the hair-raising dilemma has left Couric's friends deeply alarmed, especially considering her history of maintaining a flawless public image – although some speculate the dramatic footage might be the result of poor lighting rather than a health issue.

A close friend said: "I saw Katie recently and she looked better than she does in that video.

"Like most folks in their late 60s, she has experienced some hair loss, but it wasn't alarming.

"What is alarming is someone with as much on-camera experience as Katie not using better lighting!"

katie couric sparks health alert as she appears to be going bald
Source: MEGA

The concerns surrounding Couric's hair dilemma come shortly after the journalist torched her former network's decision to replace Norah O'Donnell, 50, with two male anchors at CBS News.

She called the move "odd", "disappointing" and "out of touch" after the network announced the CBS Evening News shakeup last month.

Couric wrote in a New York Times op-ed on August 11: "It was more than a little disappointing to read that Ms. O'Donnell would be replaced by two men, John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois.

"The two people who will be greeting Americans watching evening newscasts will be men."

katie couric sparks health alert as she appears to be going bald
Source: MEGA

Couric blasted CBS News after the network opted to replace Norah O'Donnell with two male anchors.

She continued: "It's odd and more than a little out of touch that even while CBS has announced a restructuring that introduces an additional layer of women executives, the leading editorial decision makers will mostly be men.

"We’re also in the midst of a campaign that could result in the election of the first woman president, and first woman of color as president. It’s a potentially historic story – one that needs a diverse group of journalists covering it."

Couric then blasted CBS News' ratings – although she acknowledged her inability to "move the needle" before herself leaving CBS Evening News in 2011.

She wrote: "CBS Evening News has been in third place for decades. While I couldn't move the needle during my time as anchor, I had hoped to open minds.

katie couric sparks health alert as she appears to be going bald
Source: MEGA

Couric wrote: "It was more than a little disappointing to read that Ms. O'Donnell would be replaced by two men."

"Traditional broadcast news may be waning, but more than half of the viewing population should still demand more from the industry. Until then, once again, nightly network newscasts are the purview of a few good men."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Couric for comment.

