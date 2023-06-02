Katie Couric Dragged To Federal Court Over Instagram Post

Katie Couric has been slapped with a lawsuit by a Mississippi videographer who said the legendary television newscaster ripped off his work, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com a man named Michael Brandon Clement filed a federal suit against Katie in New York court.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

In his complaint, he said he created a video of the aftermath of a large tornado striking Mayfield, Kentucky, in which he owns the rights and licenses for various uses including online and print publications. He said Katie, without permission or authorization, copied his video and posted it on her Instagram account.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Michael said he invested significant time and money in building his portfolio — and makes his income from selling his material to outlets. The videographer said he published his work on December 11, 2021. He said Katie posted his video on her Instagram account the same day. Michael said Katie uses this platform “in conjunction with her commercial activities by which, upon, information and belief, [Katie] financially benefits.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael reached out to Katie’s lawyers on March 10, 2023 to notify them about the “unlawful use of” his video. He said, despite his “communicative efforts, no resolution” was reached and he was forced to bring the matter to court. Michael said Katie received a financial benefit due to the post with his video. “The Infringement increased traffic to the Account and, in turn, caused Defendant to realize an increase in the revenues generated via her associated commercial ventures,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais was hit with a similar lawsuit by a photographer named John Carta.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

John said Garcelle used photos he took of her in May 2002 and posted them to her Facebook without paying him. His lawsuit also seeks unspecified damages and an injunction prohibiting Garcelle from using his work without permission on her social media. The reality star has yet to respond to the lawsuit.