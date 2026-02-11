EXCLUSIVE: Katie Couric's Broadway Meltdown! Why Veteran News Pro Failed to Keep Her Cool at Bobby Darin Jukebox Musical
Feb. 11 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Veteran news pro Katie Couric managed to keep her composure during a performance of the Broadway hit Just in Time, the Bobby Darin jukebox musical starring Jonathan Groff, despite one particularly noisy audience member, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Crinkling Chips Distracted Audience as Couric Stayed Calm Under Irritation
"During every ballad, every pause, a man at the end of Katie's row kept crinkling a bag of potato chips," a source said.
"At one point, the snack unwrapping got so loud, it threatened to drown out the music."
Although Couric gave him a few incredulous looks, she stayed cool, calm and collected.
$350 Tickets Made Chip-Crunching Rudeness Worse as Couric Stayed Poised
With ticket prices averaging around $350 – and some reportedly going for up to $1,000, the boor's bad manners were even more egregious.
"But Katie quietly managed the situation with perfect poise," added another insider. "You could see her patience in action."