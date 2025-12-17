Your tip
Kathy Griffin
EXCLUSIVE: 'Vain' Kathy Griffin Strips Down to Nothing But a Red Bikini to Show Off Shredded Figure After Undergoing Plastic Surgery

Dec. 17 2025

Troubled funny girl Kathy Griffin is back in a big way and baring all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The My Life on the D-List lady appeared on the Sherri Shepherd show to celebrate her 65th birthday, sporting only a bikini and revealing a shocking transformation.

Third Facelift, No Shame

Sherri Shepherd welcomed Kathy Griffin on her show as the comedian revealed her latest transformation.

The controversial comic showed off the stunning shape of a woman 30 years younger and a brand-new face she confessed was the product of a THIRD facelift.

"I know that's so vain! I'm so vain for no reason," admitted the former Fashion Police jokester.

"I have no shame," said the recovering cancer patient who revealed a stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis in 2021.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the embattled comic's youthful look is a far cry from the scary face she sported just months ago when we published shocking photos of her sporting a "taut" and troubling mug while taking a walk in Malibu in August.

"Very taut is very true," she quipped at the time on her Talk Your Head Off podcast.

"No one has ever gone to a Kathy Griffin show to see her beautiful, youthful face."

Trump Trouble

Donald Trump was at the center of the scandal that derailed Griffin's career after she posed with a bloody prop of his head.

Griffin has seen more than her share of personal problems since her career derailed after she brandished a bloody prop depicting the head of President Donald Trump in a twisted protest of his politics.

She was widely criticized by the stunt and fired by CNN as a host of their New Year's Eve program despite making a public apology.

Kathy's Divorce Troubles

Randy Bick's split from Griffin in 2023 was described by the comedian as harder than cancer.

Then she suffered a painful split with ex-husband Randy Bick in 2023 and says it left her reeling.

"My divorce took me out," she said. "It was harder than cancer."

But now she's saying she's getting a lift that goes beyond her face.

"It's something more positive," she said. "I did it for me."

