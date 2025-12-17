EXCLUSIVE: 'Vain' Kathy Griffin Strips Down to Nothing But a Red Bikini to Show Off Shredded Figure After Undergoing Plastic Surgery
Dec. 17 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Troubled funny girl Kathy Griffin is back in a big way and baring all, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The My Life on the D-List lady appeared on the Sherri Shepherd show to celebrate her 65th birthday, sporting only a bikini and revealing a shocking transformation.
Third Facelift, No Shame
The controversial comic showed off the stunning shape of a woman 30 years younger and a brand-new face she confessed was the product of a THIRD facelift.
"I know that's so vain! I'm so vain for no reason," admitted the former Fashion Police jokester.
"I have no shame," said the recovering cancer patient who revealed a stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis in 2021.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the embattled comic's youthful look is a far cry from the scary face she sported just months ago when we published shocking photos of her sporting a "taut" and troubling mug while taking a walk in Malibu in August.
"Very taut is very true," she quipped at the time on her Talk Your Head Off podcast.
"No one has ever gone to a Kathy Griffin show to see her beautiful, youthful face."
Trump Trouble
Griffin has seen more than her share of personal problems since her career derailed after she brandished a bloody prop depicting the head of President Donald Trump in a twisted protest of his politics.
She was widely criticized by the stunt and fired by CNN as a host of their New Year's Eve program despite making a public apology.
Kathy's Divorce Troubles
Then she suffered a painful split with ex-husband Randy Bick in 2023 and says it left her reeling.
"My divorce took me out," she said. "It was harder than cancer."
But now she's saying she's getting a lift that goes beyond her face.
"It's something more positive," she said. "I did it for me."