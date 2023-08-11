Katharine McPhee Cancels Shows After 'Horrible Tragedy' To Her Family With David Foster

"It’s with a heavy heart that I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run," McPhee Foster said. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all."

McPhee did not provide any additional details on the matter. Foster has two dates in Asia as part of his Hitman tour that McPhee will not be making.

The couple shares a son named Rennie.