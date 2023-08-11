Katharine McPhee Cancels Shows After 'Horrible Tragedy' To Her Family With David Foster
Katharine McPhee announced she will not be appearing at her husband David Foster’s last two tour dates overseas after a “horrible tragedy” in her family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Friday, the former American Idol star revealed the news to her fans on Instagram.
"It’s with a heavy heart that I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run," McPhee Foster said. "David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family. Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all."
McPhee did not provide any additional details on the matter. Foster has two dates in Asia as part of his Hitman tour that McPhee will not be making.
The couple shares a son named Rennie.
The singer was showered with support from her famous friends. Pal Nicole Scherzinger wrote, “Sending my love and prayers for your family.”
Elvis’ ex Linda Thompson added, “Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK” while countless fans added heart emojis in the comment section.
McPhee and Foster first met while she was competing on American Idol in 2006. A decade later, rumors the two were dating sparked.
In 2018, the couple announced they were engaged. The following year they walked down the aisle. They welcomed Rennie in 2021.
Recently, McPhee revealed she would like another child with her 73-year-old partner.
"I would love to have another baby, but we'll see," she said before adding they aren’t in a “crazy rush.”
"I love being a mom," McPhee said. "I really love it."
On Father’s Day in 2022, McPhee praised Foster writing, “Happy Father’s to the man @davidfoster who loves me like I could have only dreamed of & who made me complete in life by making me a mommy. I love our little family. I love our big family. You have NEVER complained over how your life is slightly different now.”
She added, “Well… you only complain that you can’t stay up late watching TV in bed but how can I blame you -that’s your favorite thing. You’ve only made bringing Rennie into the world an absolute joy for me. To many more adventures baby! I love you to the moon and back.”