Kate Winslet Was Labeled a 'Fat Girl' By Drama Teacher as Actress Recalls 'Appalling' Moment Early in Career

Winslet went on to recall how she was bullied in grade school for her weight.

"I had a lot of kids tease me at primary school," she heartbreakingly shared. "They would call me blubber. I wasn't even overweight. I just had stocky thighs, and they would lock me in the art cupboard, and they would say, 'Blubber's blubbing in the art cupboard' and things like that."

As a result of the bullying about her weight, The Holiday actress said she began dieting in her teen years.

"It's the only thing in my life I really regret because long-term, not eating properly or eating and panicking about what you'd eaten or waking up in the morning and the first thing I'd think about is, 'Oh my God, do I look fatter, do I look fatter?' That went on for a really long time," Winslet confessed.