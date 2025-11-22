EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's Surprise Announcements About 'Change and Love' Were 'Really Pointed Messages at Disgraced Andrew Windsor to Tell Him the Monarchy is Heading Into New Toxic-Free Era'

It was followed by a passionate public speech about creating a happier and healthier society through the power of family life and love.

The timing, senior sources say, was "no coincidence," coming amid renewed turmoil surrounding 65-year-old Andrew Windsor, who has been stripped of his titles following months of pressure from King Charles over his shameful relationship with pedophile s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

While Kate's message focused on renewal, insiders insist it also signaled a deliberate shift toward a monarchy determined to leave Andrew's controversies behind.

A senior royal source said: "Kate knew exactly what she was doing with these two new messages."

Her language about change, letting go and deeper connection was a very deliberate reminder that the family is moving on – and that Andrew has no place in the future being built."

Another insider added: "Behind palace walls, the view is that Andrew represents everything the next generation wants to distance itself from. Kate's message was gentle, but its direction was unmistakable."