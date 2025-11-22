EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton's Surprise Announcements About 'Change and Love' Were 'Really Pointed Messages at Disgraced Andrew Windsor to Tell Him the Monarchy is Heading Into New Toxic-Free Era'
Nov. 22 2025, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton has stunned fans by releasing messages about "change and love" – but royal insiders tell RadarOnline.com they were really "pointed insults" aimed at shamed Andrew Windsor.
The Princess of Wales, 43, recently released a new video online about "change" filmed from her new home after she and her husband William, also 43, moved from Adelaide Cottage into their "forever home" of Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park.
The Timing Was 'No Coincidence'
It was followed by a passionate public speech about creating a happier and healthier society through the power of family life and love.
The timing, senior sources say, was "no coincidence," coming amid renewed turmoil surrounding 65-year-old Andrew Windsor, who has been stripped of his titles following months of pressure from King Charles over his shameful relationship with pedophile s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
While Kate's message focused on renewal, insiders insist it also signaled a deliberate shift toward a monarchy determined to leave Andrew's controversies behind.
A senior royal source said: "Kate knew exactly what she was doing with these two new messages."
Her language about change, letting go and deeper connection was a very deliberate reminder that the family is moving on – and that Andrew has no place in the future being built."
Another insider added: "Behind palace walls, the view is that Andrew represents everything the next generation wants to distance itself from. Kate's message was gentle, but its direction was unmistakable."
The Message of 'Letting Go'
Kate's video, posted from her new home, offered a lyrical reflection on the shifting seasons. She said about autumn it was a "season of reflection, growth and deeper connection."
Kate added: "Trees shed their canopies in preparation for winter, just as we too learn to let go of what is no longer needed. Through greater awareness of our inner and outer worlds, we can find clarity and purpose in what matters most, encouraging us to simply pay attention and listen."
With the turning of the seasons, Mother Nature teaches us there is beauty to be found in change, impermanence and in letting go. "These are the natural cycles of life. Whilst the blossoms fall and the colours fade, the roots grow deeper. Stronger. Let love be the root that holds us, the light that guides us, with hope, through change. Endure."
The clip showed Kate cooking over a fire with chef Gill Meller and children from Farley Junior Academy, before traveling to Northern Ireland for additional scenes shot at Long Meadow Cider in County Armagh and Mallon Farm, Co. Tyrone.
Royal observers noted the unusually pointed nature of her timing.
One palace figure said: "Kate rarely involves herself in anything that could be interpreted as commentary. But this was different. She was drawing a line between the monarchy she and William are shaping and the toxicity that has surrounded Andrew."
William's Absolute Stance
This shift aligns with William's long-established stance. According to sources, the Prince of Wales has been pivotal in the internal process that saw Andrew lose the style of "Royal Highness," the dignity of being known as "Prince," and his remaining formal roles.
A senior courtier said: "William has always been clear – there's no path back for Andrew, and the monarchy's future can't include him, privately or publicly."
Kate's speech in the City of London after her online video went live reinforced her focus on creating a healthier, more compassionate society.
Speaking at the Future Workforce Summit convened by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, she said about creating safe spaces for children and families: "My passion and the work of The Centre for Early Childhood, stems from one essential truth – that the love we feel in our earliest years fundamentally shapes who we become and how we thrive as adults.
"Love is the first and most essential bond."
Love as the Foundation of Resilience
Kate went on: "But it is also the invisible thread, woven with time, attention and tenderness, through consistent, nurturing relationships, which creates the grounded and meaningful environments around a child.
"It is this texture, the weave of love, which forms a child's emotional world and becomes the foundation, the very fabric of resilience and belonging.
"The home should be the space where love, safety and rhythm enable a child to thrive. A loving home ultimately teaches us how to love and how to care, but every environment has the potential to shape our hearts.
"Every one of you interacts with your own environment; a home, a family, a business, a workforce, a community.
"These are the ecosystems that you yourselves help to weave. Imagine a world where each of these environments were built on valuing time and tenderness just as much as productivity and success."
One senior aide suggested her words also served as quiet confirmation the monarchy is redefining its values.
"Kate embodies the message she's promoting – renewal, compassion and stability," the aide said. "By contrast, Andrew represents a past the institution cannot afford to relive and seediness. Her message was about love, yes, but also about boundaries. Her talk about creating safe spaces for children could even be seen as a dig at Andrew's alleged exploitation of Epstein's teen trafficking victims."
At the summit, Kate welcomed speakers including former England football manager Sir Gareth Southgate and broadcaster Mishal Husain.
Businesses from IKEA to LEGO also showcased early-years initiatives aligned with her mission.
But while her public work continues, palace insiders say there is no ambiguity about her stance.
A royal source said: "Kate's commitment to a toxic-free future for the monarchy is absolute. Her messages have been elegant – but their real target is understood, by Andrew most of all."
Royals issue these kind of messages with silence and veiled comments, and he has got the message loud and clear his days with the royals are dead.