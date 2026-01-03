EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Cannot Wait' to Ban Queen Elizabeth's 'Bizarre' German-Inspired Christmas Rule — And 'Cruel' Festive Tradition — When She is Crowned

"Although the traditional royal routines were still observed at Sandringham, the atmosphere at Anmer Hall was noticeably more relaxed and informal," the source said.

"It felt closer to a typical middle-class family Christmas, with gifts exchanged on Christmas Day and none of the ceremonial weigh-ins."

Kate's December calendar underscores how she is already reshaping royal traditions. Early in the month last year, she hosted her annual carol service, Together at Christmas, at Westminster Abbey, an event that has become a centerpiece of the royal festive season since its launch in 2021.

On Christmas Day, she and William attended the traditional royals' church service at Sandringham with their children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

The couple also hosted a Christmas gathering of their own. A royal source said the changes reflect Kate's determination to modernize the monarchy's private traditions as well as its public face.

"Kate is determined that the festive season should feel genuine and inclusive rather than staged," the source said.

"In practical terms, that means doing away with formal Christmas Eve gift rituals and abandoning the post-lunch weigh-in, in favor of a celebration that resembles how most families actually spend the holidays."