EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Cannot Wait' to Ban Queen Elizabeth's 'Bizarre' German-Inspired Christmas Rule — And 'Cruel' Festive Tradition — When She is Crowned
Jan. 3 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Princess Kate is poised to sweep away one of the royal family's most curious Christmas customs when she becomes queen, with sources telling RadarOnline.com she "can't wait" to end both the German-inspired habit of opening gifts on Christmas Eve – and the long-standing tradition of weighing family members before and after Christmas dinner.
The Princess of Wales, 43, and Prince William, also 43, are expected to put their "full stamp" on royal celebrations once they ascend the throne, shifting the tone toward what allies describe as a more relaxed, family-centered holiday.
Breaking From Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Playbook
Their plans will mark a clear departure from practices embraced for decades by the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022 at the age of 96.
The custom of opening presents on Christmas Eve dates back to the 19th century, when Queen Victoria and her German-born husband Prince Albert introduced it to the British court.
Elizabeth was said to have favored the tradition as she disliked extravagance and overt expressions of consumerism and preferred Christmas Day itself to retain a more spiritual focus.
Kate Labels Gift Tradition 'Bizarre'
Kate, however, is understood to see the ritual as out of step with modern family life.
A source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales said: "Kate has never been comfortable with the rigidity of opening presents on Christmas Eve, seeing it as a rather bizarre old-fashioned ritual that lacks warmth. She can't wait to move toward a more familiar Christmas morning, particularly one that feels magical and relaxed for the children rather than bound by protocol."
Ending The 'Cruel' Royal Weigh-In
The same source said Kate also wants to end the royal tradition of weighing guests before and after Christmas lunch, a custom said to have been started by Edward VII to ensure diners had eaten their fill.
"From Kate's perspective, the tradition feels old-fashioned, awkward and a bit cruel," the source said.
"She wants Christmas to center on warmth, ease and shared time together, rather than rituals that single people out or invite judgment."
This year, the old customs were observed at Sandringham, where the wider royal family traditionally gathers for Christmas.
But aides say the atmosphere at Anmer Hall, the Waleses' home on the estate, was markedly different.
A Softer, Modern Royal Christmas Takes Shape
"Although the traditional royal routines were still observed at Sandringham, the atmosphere at Anmer Hall was noticeably more relaxed and informal," the source said.
"It felt closer to a typical middle-class family Christmas, with gifts exchanged on Christmas Day and none of the ceremonial weigh-ins."
Kate's December calendar underscores how she is already reshaping royal traditions. Early in the month last year, she hosted her annual carol service, Together at Christmas, at Westminster Abbey, an event that has become a centerpiece of the royal festive season since its launch in 2021.
On Christmas Day, she and William attended the traditional royals' church service at Sandringham with their children – Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.
The couple also hosted a Christmas gathering of their own. A royal source said the changes reflect Kate's determination to modernize the monarchy's private traditions as well as its public face.
"Kate is determined that the festive season should feel genuine and inclusive rather than staged," the source said.
"In practical terms, that means doing away with formal Christmas Eve gift rituals and abandoning the post-lunch weigh-in, in favor of a celebration that resembles how most families actually spend the holidays."