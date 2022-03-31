Kat Von D Reveals She Was Falsely Told She Had HIV At Provo Canyon School: 'Can't Even Believe That Happened'

This isn't the first time Von D has spoken out about her experience at Provo Canyon either. In October 2020, the beauty guru shared a lengthy video on Instagram, in which she discussed being sent to the center in her teenage years.

"Watching [Hilton] talk about some of her past trauma going to this school that her parents sent her as a teenager — I don’t like to call them schools because they’re not schools they’re f—king lockdown facilities — it just triggered so much s—t for me because it turns out I went to the same school," she alleged after This Is Paris premiered. "I was sent to the same place and I was 15 when I was sent and I spent my 16th birthday in there," Von D continued. "I was there for a total of six months and they were definitely the most traumatic six months of my life."

The Provo Canyon institution has new owners, according to USA Today, and reportedly said they can’t comment on anything that took place before the change in administration.