WATCH: Singer Karol G's Private Jet Makes Startling Emergency Landing in Los Angeles After Cockpit Fills With Smoke
Colombian singer Karol G suffered a frightening experience this week as her private jet was forced to make an emergency landing after the cockpit filled up with smoke, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The startling incident reportedly occurred late Thursday night and all passengers on board the aircraft landed safely at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.
According to ABC7, the scary situation unfolded shortly after the aircraft – which was carrying Karol G and her entourage – departed from Burbank Airport with 16 individuals on board.
The plane’s pilot ultimately decided to turn back to ensure everyone’s safety and, upon landing at Van Nuys Airport around 9 PM local time, emergency personnel were on standby to assist.
Karol G, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, promptly disembarked from the plane along with her group members.
At least one witness mentioned seeing the reggaeton and urban pop artist embracing one of her companions on the tarmac.
Despite the harrowing experience, it remains uncertain whether any injuries were sustained by the passengers.
Karol G's representatives have not yet provided any comments regarding the incident, and the artist herself has yet to address the emergency on any her social media platforms.
Thursday night’s incident came shortly after the 33-year-old Colombian singer recently concluded a series of performances in Mexico.
She is also scheduled to take the stage in Guatemala City on March 1 and 2 and, despite the unexpected turn of events on Thursday night, there have been no cancellations or rescheduling of her upcoming shows.
Meanwhile, the talented artist was recently named Billboard's 2024 Woman of the Year and is set to be honored at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6.
Karol G also recently won a Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album for the success of her 2023 album Mañana Será Bonito – an album which made history by topping the Billboard 200 as the first Spanish-language album by a female artist.
The singer previously expressed her aspirations to connect with her audience on a deeper level through her music – further showcasing her versatility as an artist.
Despite the challenges she faced with the release of her second album Ocean, Karol G’s determination and talent solidified her position as a trailblazer in the music industry and captivated audiences worldwide with her unique sound and style.
“I want listeners to feel what I feel,” she said during an interview ahead of Ocean’s release in May 2019. “I want to show people that I have different things.”
“I want to be that Latina girl around the world with different kinds of music,” she added at the time.