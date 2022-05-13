Former Kardashian Manager Angela Kukawski's BF Pleads Not Guilty To Murder After She Was Found Dead In A Car Trunk

He is set to return to court for a preliminary hearing on June 16, The Sun reported.

After going missing late last year, Kukawski was tragically found dead inside the trunk of her car in Simi Valley, California, on December 23. Barker was arrested days later with his bail set at just over $3 million.

Murder charges arose as the Ventura County Coroner ruled her death a homicide, revealing she died from blunt force trauma and strangulation. Kukawski was 55.

"Detectives believe that Barker killed the victim inside their Sherman Oaks residence, placed her inside her vehicle, and drove to Simi Valley," the Los Angeles Police Department shared in a statement after investigating the crime.