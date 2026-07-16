Kardashian Family's Longtime Bodyguard Mason Haynes Dead at 52 From Tragic Motorbike Accident — 'A Giant in Every Sense of the Word'
July 16 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Mason Haynes, a former celebrity bodyguard who helped protect stars like the Kardashians and Taylor Momsen, has died following a tragic motorbike accident, RadarOnline.com can report.
The reality show family was among his first clients, and he was working with Kim at the time of her 2016 robbery in Paris.
A Tragic Accident
Haynes' family announced he died in a motorcycle accident on July 4 at the age of 52. A GoFundMe set up to support his relatives referred to him as "one of those rare, exceptional people" who "left a mark" on everyone he met.
"Two days before what would have been his 53rd birthday, Mason's life was taken far too soon in a tragic road traffic accident," the fundraising page reads. "He leaves behind his devoted wife Fay, his daughter Brooke, his son Noah, a loving family, and an extraordinary circle of friends spread across the world."
Tributes Have Been Pouring In
The love letter continues: "Since his passing, hundreds of messages have poured in from people whose lives Mason changed. Reading them, one thing becomes impossible to ignore: Everyone describes the same man.
"A man who made people feel welcome from the moment they met him. A man who would cross countries to help a friend. A man who never let a loved one down and who saw the deep qualities in people that others often overlooked. A protector. A mentor. A prankster. A giant in every sense of the word, with an even bigger heart."
All Money Raised Will Go to Mason Haynes' Family
The page indicates that any money raised will go directly to Fay, Brooke, and Noah.
"The funds raised will ensure Mason gets the send-off he truly deserves," the post continued. "A celebration of a life that touched so many people.
"Beyond that, they will help ease some of the immediate financial pressures that inevitably follows such a sudden and devastating loss.
"Your support will give Fay and their family the time and space to grieve, heal and begin rebuilding their lives, without Fay having to make impossible decisions that she could never have imagined she would have to face."
The page has already raised nearly $14,000 of its $24,000 goal at the time of publication.
Taylor Momsen Shares Her Memories
Among those paying tribute to the bodyguard was singer Taylor Momsen, who shared a carousel of photos of herself laughing and enjoying her time with Haynes. She also left a touching tribute to her friend.
"I've struggled for days and still am not sure how to process this," Momsen shared. "Mason Haynes was my family, my protector, my confidant, and one of my closest friends.
"When someone knows every dark secret about you and never judges, spends 24 hours a day with you seven days a week, you form a bond that is hard to explain."
She added, "He was a powerful giant with the softest heart of anyone I knew. Smart as a whip, artistic, and most importantly, he was always putting others' needs first. I will miss him in a way I can’t explain."