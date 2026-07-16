Kardashian Family's Longtime Bodyguard Mason Haynes Dead at 52 From Tragic Motorbike Accident — 'A Giant in Every Sense of the Word'

The reality show family was among his first clients, and he was working with Kim at the time of her 2016 robbery in Paris .

Mason Haynes, a former celebrity bodyguard who helped protect stars like the Kardashians and Taylor Momsen , has died following a tragic motorbike accident , RadarOnline.com can report.

"Two days before what would have been his 53rd birthday, Mason's life was taken far too soon in a tragic road traffic accident," the fundraising page reads. "He leaves behind his devoted wife Fay, his daughter Brooke, his son Noah, a loving family, and an extraordinary circle of friends spread across the world."

Haynes' family announced he died in a motorcycle accident on July 4 at the age of 52. A GoFundMe set up to support his relatives referred to him as "one of those rare, exceptional people" who "left a mark" on everyone he met.

"A man who made people feel welcome from the moment they met him. A man who would cross countries to help a friend. A man who never let a loved one down and who saw the deep qualities in people that others often overlooked. A protector. A mentor. A prankster. A giant in every sense of the word, with an even bigger heart."

The love letter continues: "Since his passing, hundreds of messages have poured in from people whose lives Mason changed. Reading them, one thing becomes impossible to ignore: Everyone describes the same man.

Haynes could often be spotted protecting various members of the family.

The page indicates that any money raised will go directly to Fay, Brooke, and Noah.

"The funds raised will ensure Mason gets the send-off he truly deserves," the post continued. "A celebration of a life that touched so many people.

"Beyond that, they will help ease some of the immediate financial pressures that inevitably follows such a sudden and devastating loss.

"Your support will give Fay and their family the time and space to grieve, heal and begin rebuilding their lives, without Fay having to make impossible decisions that she could never have imagined she would have to face."

The page has already raised nearly $14,000 of its $24,000 goal at the time of publication.