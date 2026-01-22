Your tip
Kanye West's 'Overeating' Habits Take Toll: Rapper Sparks Health Fears After Being Pictured Looking 'Bloated' and 'Sluggish' as Pals Claim He's Fed Up With Dieting

picture of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kanye West has been snapped looking 'bloated' during a date night with Bianca Censori, sparking health fears.

Jan. 22 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET

Kanye West has sparked health fears after being pictured looking "bloated" during a rare date night with wife Bianca Censori.

RadarOnline.com can reveal pals close to the rapper, 48, are becoming increasingly worried about an age-old problem the Gold Digger hitmaker has struggled to control — his eating habits.

Struggling To Control Eating Habits

picture of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

West has been 'filling his belly' during winter, claim insiders.

An insider told the Daily Mail: "Kanye has been traveling so much, so he has been going out to eat a lot and hitting the bread basket while treating himself to pasta because it's winter, it's cold, and a man has to fill his belly sometimes.

"He has had a problem with his weight for decades and tries his hardest to stay on a diet, but it is just not easy."

It's previously been reported West treats himself to his favorite comfort foods, including fried chicken and macaroni and cheese, as often as he wants, while concealing his body in hoodies and sweatpants.

Rare Night Out For Couple

picture of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

The rapper was on a rare date night with wife Bianca Censori in L.A.

Which is dramatically different from Censori's diet, which West allegedly oversees to ensure she maintains her slender appearance.

Not that she minds her husband's "controlling" nature, according to insiders.

"Most women would hate this move, they would think their husband was controlling them, but Censori likes it because she feels her husband is supporting her and helping her look as good as she can," a source explained.

"Censori likes putting her body on display, she loves flaunting her curves, she is kind of an exhibitionist."

A second source insisted that West is "nice about it, not some monster," claiming he measures her waist only to design clothing rather than to monitor her weight.

Controlling Wife's Diet But Ignoring His

picture of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

West reportedly keeps a close eye on his wife's diet, but doesn't seem to care what he eats.

The first insider also stressed that Censori, 31, eats healthily, favoring vegetables and protein over carbs and sugar.

"Bianca has always watched her figure, she has never ever been fat, she finds power in being thin, and she likes that," the insider said. "So if the dinner is a small portion, who cares?"

West also reportedly encourages daily exercise for Censori.

"Ye asks her to work out every morning but he's not some bully — he is like go for a walk or stretch," the insider added. "And often he works out with her, so they do it as a couple, but it's chill."

The rapper is also said to discourage sunbathing, tattoos and piercings, believing they would make Censori look "average," as he aims for what one source described as a mannequin-like aesthetic.

picture of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian has told West to step up with their four children.

RadarOnline.com revealed this week West’s parenting has also come under scrutiny after his fed-up ex-wife Kim Kardashian accused him of being a deadbeat dad, and she's ready to take drastic action if he doesn't step up for his kids.

The rapper shares four young children with his 45-year-old ex, daughters North, 12, and Chicago, seven, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, six, but she claims he barely bothers to see them at all these days.

According to an insider: "Kim is sick of begging him to show up, she's done being walked on by him, but more than anything she's done letting him disappoint their children."

