Kanye West's 'Overeating' Habits Take Toll: Rapper Sparks Health Fears After Being Pictured Looking 'Bloated' and 'Sluggish' as Pals Claim He's Fed Up With Dieting

An insider told the Daily Mail: "Kanye has been traveling so much, so he has been going out to eat a lot and hitting the bread basket while treating himself to pasta because it's winter, it's cold, and a man has to fill his belly sometimes.

"He has had a problem with his weight for decades and tries his hardest to stay on a diet, but it is just not easy."

It's previously been reported West treats himself to his favorite comfort foods, including fried chicken and macaroni and cheese, as often as he wants, while concealing his body in hoodies and sweatpants.