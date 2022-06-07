Chaney Jones Who? Kanye West Enjoys Movie Date With Mystery Woman As Eagle-Eyed Fans Speculate It's Sultry Influencer

It looks like Kanye "Ye" West may have a new muse in his life.

The Famous rapper, 44, was spotted with a mystery woman on a movie date in a discreetly captured photo shared by Below Deck camera operator Everette Motta, leading some fans to believe he's moved on from his latest love interest Chaney Jones.

"Forgot to mention … went to see @topgunmovie the other night and sat next to @kanyewest," Motta captioned his social media snap.