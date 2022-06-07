Chaney Jones Who? Kanye West Enjoys Movie Date With Mystery Woman As Eagle-Eyed Fans Speculate It's Sultry Influencer
It looks like Kanye "Ye" West may have a new muse in his life.
The Famous rapper, 44, was spotted with a mystery woman on a movie date in a discreetly captured photo shared by Below Deck camera operator Everette Motta, leading some fans to believe he's moved on from his latest love interest Chaney Jones.
"Forgot to mention … went to see @topgunmovie the other night and sat next to @kanyewest," Motta captioned his social media snap.
In the comments, many were eager to know who the Yeezy fashion designer was with and it didn't take long for a name to drop: Monica Corgan.
Corgan is an Instagram model and influencer, also known for being an ambassador for the swimwear and bikini brand Boutine LA.
Interestingly, she had on a similar Balenciaga ensemble to the blonde woman in Motta's photo in her own selfies.
One of the pics she posted on Instagram added fuel to the fire, showing off her fashionable boots as she sat inside of a movie theater on the day the date snap was taken.
Although some speculate she is his new flame, others aren't sure what to think. "That's not his date, that's a girl that works for him," one commenter wrote.
Another piece of info worth noting is that Kanye also reportedly mentioned her in the song Life of The Party.
"So don't text me like I'm Juanita JCV / Or more important, Monica Corgan, who was there for me / Somebody really there for me, was rare for me," he rapped.
Meanwhile, it appears his romance with Jones could be over, as she has either deleted or archived pics with Ye amid rumors surrounding his recent movie date. Just a few weeks ago, she got "Ye" tattooed on her wrist.
Prior to dating ex-wife Kim Kardashian's look-alike, he was linked to Uncut Gems star Julia Fox, both of whom he started seeing after splitting from the reality mogul, 41.
Meanwhile, Kardashian has also moved on. The Skims founder has been dating Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson since October 2021.
Not only have they gone Instagram official, but they've also made their red carpet debut, posing for photos together at the 2022 Met Gala just before showing off their matching blonde 'dos.