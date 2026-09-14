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EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Risks Fresh Backlash With Major Concerts in Russia

Kanye West risks fresh backlash with major Russia concerts as controversy follows his planned shows.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West risks fresh backlash with major Russia concerts as controversy follows his planned shows.

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Sept. 14 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Kanye West is stirring up more controversy with his choice to stage two concerts in Russia – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he won't stop there, as he's angling to put down roots and buddy up with its dictator, Vladimir Putin.

The rapper has been fascinated by the strongman for years and considers the iron-fisted ruler a personal hero, sources said.

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Kanye Goes 'All In' on Russia and Putin

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More than 100,000 tickets were reportedly sold for Kanye West's St. Petersburg concerts.
Source: Lumeimages / MEGA

More than 100,000 tickets were reportedly sold for Kanye West's St. Petersburg concerts.

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An insider said: "It's always hard to tell if Kanye is purposely playing devil's advocate because he just loves to shock people and go against the grain – or if he genuinely believes in what he's doing – but either way he's going all in on Russia and Putin."

West, 49, is currently slated to perform at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg on Oct. 10 and 11 in what will be the biggest shows by a Western artist since Moscow launched its offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, triggering sanctions from nations across the globe.

Russian media – citing concert promoters – has reportedly crowed that clamoring fans have already snapped up more than 100,000 tickets.

The insider added: "His shows sold out immediately, which is great for his ego because he's still raging mad about not getting the respect he feels he deserves in America and the rest of the Western world.

"He's already very ensconced in Japan, so this is another step toward conquering the East, and he seems to have no qualms about cozying up to Putin."

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Kanye Eyes 'Conquering the East' With Bianca by His Side

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West is reportedly talking about expanding Bianca Censori's brand into Russia.
Source: Snorlax / MEGA

West is reportedly talking about expanding Bianca Censori's brand into Russia.

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The rapper, whose career and business interests have been derailed by impulsive outbursts, antisemitic tirades, racist statements and other controversies, is intent on making his mark on the former Soviet Union – alongside wife Bianca Censori, 31, sources said.

West wed the busty Aussie beauty in December 2022 after his split with reality TV star Kim Kardashian, 45, with whom he shares four kids.

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'He Loves The Chaos'

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Vladimir Putin has reportedly been regarded by West as a personal hero for years.
Source: Kremlin.ru/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Vladimir Putin has reportedly been regarded by West as a personal hero for years.

"He's been saying for years that he wants to make Russia another home base, and there's clearly a ton of money to be made over there, so most people are assuming this is just the start," the insider said.

"He's talking about pushing Bianca's brand over there as well, and he's saying they should welcome the controversy this is creating. He loves the chaos."

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