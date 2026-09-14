EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Risks Fresh Backlash With Major Concerts in Russia

The rapper has been fascinated by the strongman for years and considers the iron-fisted ruler a personal hero, sources said.

Kanye West is stirring up more controversy with his choice to stage two concerts in Russia – and RadarOnline.com can reveal he won't stop there, as he's angling to put down roots and buddy up with its dictator, Vladimir Putin .

An insider said: "It's always hard to tell if Kanye is purposely playing devil's advocate because he just loves to shock people and go against the grain – or if he genuinely believes in what he's doing – but either way he's going all in on Russia and Putin."

West, 49, is currently slated to perform at Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg on Oct. 10 and 11 in what will be the biggest shows by a Western artist since Moscow launched its offensive against Ukraine in February 2022, triggering sanctions from nations across the globe.

Russian media – citing concert promoters – has reportedly crowed that clamoring fans have already snapped up more than 100,000 tickets.

The insider added: "His shows sold out immediately, which is great for his ego because he's still raging mad about not getting the respect he feels he deserves in America and the rest of the Western world.

"He's already very ensconced in Japan, so this is another step toward conquering the East, and he seems to have no qualms about cozying up to Putin."