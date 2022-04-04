Kanye West Breaks Cover, Rapper Looks Distracted Hours Before Pulling Out Of Coachella
Kanye West appeared distracted as he broke cover for the first time in a week. Hours before bailing on Coachella, the 44-year-old rapper looked like his mind was elsewhere while playing on his cell phone.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Donda rapper was spotted scrolling through his electronic device. While Kanye seemed pretty interested in whatever he was looking at on his screen, he seemed to pay no mind to his security or the team around him.
The pictures were taken on Sunday in Beverly Hills, CA, which is significant for several reasons.
The sneaky snaps were taken the day the Grammys were held in Las Vegas. Ye was miles away from Sin City despite being nominated — and winning — a number of awards. Kim Kardashian's soon-to-be ex-husband was a no-show at this year's award show after getting booted from performing following his relentless attempts at gaslighting Kim, Pete Davidson, Trevor Noah, and D.L. Hughley via social media.
Dressing down in a hoodie and jeans instead of a Grammy-worthy tuxedo, Kanye's downcast appearance also came mere hours before he pulled out of Coachella.
On Monday, it was reported that Ye will no longer be hitting the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, CA. He didn't spare organizers much time either — week one of the two-week festival begins on Friday.
Kanye did not give a reason for the last-minute decision.
Since Ye is out, so is Travis Scott. The Jesus Is King rapper claimed he was adding Travis to his set after the latter was kicked out of his headlining spot following the Astroworld tragedy in November, which claimed the lives of 10 concertgoers.
Kanye's outing marks the first time anyone has seen him since March 27, when he was spotted with Kim at their 6-year-old son Saint's soccer game.
Since that reunion, Kanye reportedly told Kim he's "going away to get help” following the firestorm of backlash due to his social media attacks.
It is not yet known if Ye is seeking treatment at a facility — although it looks unlikely based on the most recent pics.