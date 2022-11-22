Kanye West Agrees To Sit For Deposition For Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian After Blowing Off First Sit-Down
Kanye West has agreed to show up for a deposition as part of his bitter divorce from Kim Kardashian only days after he blew off a scheduled grilling, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kanye was originally scheduled to show up for a depo on November 16. Kim’s attorney said the disgraced mogul was put on notice to appear.
However, Kanye failed to show up. After he skipped out, lawyers for the exes hashed out a deal privately. Kanye has now agreed to show up in person on November 29.
The reality mogul said she has been engaged in settlement negotiations with Kanye, “which, if, successful, will result in the settlement of all issues or at a minimum limit the issues” to be tried at the upcoming December trial.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Kanye hired a new set of divorce lawyers to finally wrap up the divorce. Kim has accused her ex of dragging out the divorce and refusing to work out a settlement. The musician handed over his finances to Kim which is the first step to finalizing the divorce.
Things got so bad, Kim had to beg the court to grant her motion to make her legally single. She wrote in a declaration that, “Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Kanye] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down."
In December, Kim told the judge, “I have been attempting to settle our dissolution with [Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021."
She added, "I have requested several times that [Kanye] agree to bifurcate and terminate our marital status. [He] has not responded to my request." The judge ended up siding with Kim and granting the motion.
However, Kim has been unsuccessful in having Kanye sign a divorce deal yet.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in 2020. The two have had quite a rollercoaster of a relationship since their split. Kanye has trashed Kim and her family publicly while also begging her to come back to him.