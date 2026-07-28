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Home > News > NFL

Kansas City Chiefs Coach's Wife Called 911 After Allegedly 'Being Shot Multiple Times' by Their Youngest Son

Elijah Zion Bieniemy is facing charges in connection with the shooting.
Source: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, mega, unsplash

Elijah Zion Bieniemy is facing charges in connection with the shooting.

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July 28 2026, Updated 3:54 p.m. ET

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The injured wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been revealed as the person who called 911 after her son allegedly shot her multiple times, RadarOnline.com can report.

Mia Bieniemy was allegedly shot during what authorities have described as a domestic disturbance at the family's Ashburn, Virginia, home.

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The 911 Call Came from Inside the Home

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Elijah Zion Bieniemy's mom dialed 911 after her injuries.
Source: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office

Elijah Zion Bieniemy's mom dialed 911 after her injuries.

Authorities have charged the couple's 27-year-old son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy with three felonies, including malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling.

He is being held without bond as the investigation continues.

As Radar reported, Mia, 57, suffered what were described as "serious injuries" and was transported to a hospital, where she was in stable condition Monday. According to NBC News, Mia was shot in the left forearm and shoulder by a .22 caliber gun.

Despite her injuries, Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman confirmed the 911 call came from the mom.

"She had called in – the mother, who we know – had called in the shooting, and it was involving the son, so that's where we're at right now," Chapman said.

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Unanswered Questions About the Shooting

Eric Bieniemy has left a Chiefs training camp to be with his wife.
Source: mega, unsplash

Eric Bieniemy has left a Chiefs training camp to be with his wife.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting, or why Mia may have been targeted, but Chapman did confirm she and her son were not the only ones in the home at the time.

"Mia Bieniemy had been shot more than once, and there were other people in the house to include Elijah Bieniemy, who we determined at the time was the suspect in the incident," Chapman said, adding that there had been no previous incidents in the home.

However, he admits specific answers at the moment are few.

"We have to go through an entire investigation to find out exactly where everybody was, what everybody did, what prompted it, how it all transpired, but we're investigating right now," Chapman said.

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Eric Bieniemy Is With His Wife in the Hospital

The Chiefs have offered their support to his family.
Source: mega

The Chiefs have offered their support to his family.

Eric, 56, was with the Chiefs at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, earlier Sunday. He left the team to be with his wife at the hospital and was not present for Monday's session.

"The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family," a statement issued by the Chiefs read. "Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them."

After Monday's practice wrapped up, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "I can't get into details on it, but things happen sometimes, and Eric will work through it. He has a great support group here, as does his family, as needed, and we’ll just let time take care of it from there. But Mia is stable, which is a plus."

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Elijah remains in jail.
Source: Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, unspalsh

Elijah remains in jail.

He continued: "She’s a saint; we all know that, those of you that know her. One of God’s great blessings. But things happen. And you have to work through it. That’s where we're at right now. Time will have to be involved in this to help heal."

Reid did not know how long Eric would be away from the team, but other coaches are expected to take over his duties at training camp while he is away.

"On these things, real life. So you take care of that," Reid said. "We’ll be able to keep it moving here, but the most important thing is EB has an opportunity to spend some time there (and) take care of that business."

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