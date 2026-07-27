Kansas City Chiefs Coach's Wife 'Shot by Their Youngest Son' at Family Home as She's Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries'
July 27 2026, Published 11:57 a.m. ET
The son of Kansas City assistant coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been arrested and charged with the shooting of his mother, RadarOnline.com can report.
Officials responded late Sunday, July 26, to a shooting in Ashburn, Virginia, where they found Eric's wife, Mia Bieniemy, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Elijah Zion Bieniemy Under Arrest
Elijah Zion Bieniemy, the 27-year-old son of the couple, was arrested early Monday in connection with the shooting.
He has been charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling, and is being held without bond at the Loudoun County, Virginia Adult Detention Center.
Mia suffered what are described as "serious injuries" and was transported to a hospital, where she was in stable condition Monday. Sources told ESPN that she was shot in the chest and arm.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation was ongoing.
Chiefs Coach Eric Reid Shares His Thoughts
Eric, 56, was with the Chiefs at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, earlier Sunday. He was not present for Monday’s workout, which was closed to the public.
The team issued a statement, only indicating, "The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family. Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them."
After Monday's practice wrapped up, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "I can't get into details on it, but things happen sometimes, and Eric will work through it. He has a great support group here, as does his family, as needed, and we’ll just let time take care of it from there. But Mia is stable, which is a plus."
Eric Bieniemy Will Be Away From the Team For Now
He continued: "She’s a saint; we all know that, those of you that know her. One of God’s great blessings. But things happen. And you have to work through it. That’s where we're at right now. Time will have to be involved in this to help heal."
Reid did not know how long Eric would be away from the team, but other coaches will take over his duties at training camp while he is away.
"On these things, real life. So you take care of that," Reid said. "We’ll be able to keep it moving here, but the most important thing is EB has an opportunity to spend some time there are take care of that business."
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Eric Bieniemy's NFL Legacy
Eric was a key part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning dynasty, previously holding the job from 2018 through 2022.
After rejoining the team, Eric sent fans into a frenzy when he confessed to speaking to a then-unsigned Tight End, Travis Kelce, who had been contemplating retirement, and Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was rehabbing a serious ACL injury.
"I've had a small, minimal conversation with both and they all have been great, but more than anything, it’s just the excitement of reuniting," Eric shared.
Less than two months later, Kelce made the reunion official when he announced he was coming back for a 14th season.
"I still love going to work, putting on the pads, grinding it out and just playing the game, you know, and I think my best opportunity was playing for the Chiefs yet again and running this thing back with Pat Mahomes and Coach Reid," Kelce said on The Pat McAfee Show in March.
"And I got my guy Eric Bieniemy, Coach Bieniemy back, and there's a lot of pieces in Kansas City that I just absolutely love, and I can't wait to get back in the building with."