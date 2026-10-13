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Home > Exclusives > Kandi Burrus
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EXCLUSIVE: Kandi Burruss' Ex Makes Explosive Claims About Intimacy

Kandi Burruss' ex makes explosive claims about intimacy, revealing new details about their past.
Source: MEGA

Kandi Burruss' ex has made explosive claims about intimacy, revealing new details about their past.

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Oct. 13 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Reality star Kandi Burruss had her pants pulled down in public when her ex-hubby claimed they shredded the sheets with threesomes throughout their marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta shocker comes in a trailer for a documentary that promises to rip the lid off the secrets from the combustible show, featuring the perspectives of the partners of the drama queens and produced by Burrus' ex, Todd Tucker.

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Burruss Fires Back at Ex’s Claims

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Todd Tucker claimed he and Kandi Burruss had threesomes throughout most of their marriage.
Source: MEGA

Todd Tucker claimed he and Kandi Burruss had threesomes throughout most of their marriage.

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"We did. I would say most of our marriage we did," Tucker told another Atlanta ex, Peter Thomas – who was recently released from prison after a six-month stint for tax evasion – in a trailer for 'Til Divorce Do Us Part, due out in theaters in October.

"For real?" Thomas, 65, asks. When Tucker responds in the affirmative, Thomas – who was previously married to RHOA star Cynthia Bailey – exclaimed, "I'm a saint!"

Just one day after Tucker aired the divorced couple's dirty laundry, Burruss kicked back, issuing a blistering statement saying: "A man who has already hurt me to my core is furthering the damage by choosing to sensationalize our private life to stretch his five minutes of fame.

"His current behavior has only confirmed that I did the right thing by getting divorced. I Do, I Did, I'm Done!"

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Exes Appeared Amicable After Divorce

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Burruss accused Tucker of sensationalizing their life for publicity.
Source: MEGA

Burruss accused Tucker of sensationalizing their private life for publicity.

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Grammy winner Burruss, 50, announced their split in November 2025 and the battling exes finalized their divorce earlier this year, with the musician agreeing to pay Todd a lump sum of $426,000.

Kandi and 53-year-old Tucker met while filming season 4 of RHOA in 2011 before becoming engaged in January 2013 and tying the knot in April 2014.

They seemingly had an amicable split and made an effort to show they were peacefully co-parenting their kids, Ace, 10, and Blaze, 6, in June when they shared a video on social media of their vacation to Bermuda.

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Burruss Takes Swipe at Tucker

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A June social media video showed Burruss and Tucker vacationing in Bermuda.
Source: MEGA

A June social media video showed Burruss and Tucker vacationing in Bermuda.

The video showed Todd on the beach reading a copy of the book Daily Prayers for Men, which elicited a telling comment from Buruss: "We was married for almost 12 years, and that man ain't never had no Prayers for Men book, none of that... he should've started praying a long time ago."

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