EXCLUSIVE: Kandi Burruss' Ex Makes Explosive Claims About Intimacy

"We did. I would say most of our marriage we did," Tucker told another Atlanta ex, Peter Thomas – who was recently released from prison after a six-month stint for tax evasion – in a trailer for 'Til Divorce Do Us Part, due out in theaters in October.

"For real?" Thomas, 65, asks. When Tucker responds in the affirmative, Thomas – who was previously married to RHOA star Cynthia Bailey – exclaimed, "I'm a saint!"

Just one day after Tucker aired the divorced couple's dirty laundry, Burruss kicked back, issuing a blistering statement saying: "A man who has already hurt me to my core is furthering the damage by choosing to sensationalize our private life to stretch his five minutes of fame.

"His current behavior has only confirmed that I did the right thing by getting divorced. I Do, I Did, I'm Done!"