Kandi Burruss Faces Backlash Over Response to TikToker Keith Lee's Criticism of Old Lady Gang Kandi Burruss is facing criticism from some fans who feel she didn't fully address claims made by a famed food Tiktoker. By: Samantha Benitz Oct. 31 2023, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss was grilled over what some fans felt was a lackluster response to a candid food review from TikToker Keith Lee, RadarOnline.com has learned. As we previously reported, Lee walked out of her southern-style eatery, Old Lady Gang, after expressing his grievances which included staff not picking up phone calls and a lengthy wait time being drastically shortened once they were aware it was him.

Source: @keith_lee125/tikttok Lee opened up about his experience in a TikTok video with millions of views.

"I'm about to speak on it," Burruss said in a singsong way while addressing his review. "I'm joking. I'm not about to speak on it." "I really just wanted to say I do appreciate Keith Lee for stopping by our restaurant and trying to show us love. It is very unfortunate that we couldn't serve him and his family. We would have loved to," she emphasized. "But he is right. We don't take to-go orders on the weekend and the simple reason is because we do love and appreciate the people who come and support our restaurant."

Source: @kandi/tiktok Burruss was grilled over what some fans felt was a lackluster response.

The Bravolebrity explained that people come from all over the city, as well as from out of town, and she wants to ensure they are taken care of. "With that being said, we don't want to overwhelm our kitchen by having such long times for the people who are actually at the restaurant, plus having to do to-go orders because obviously that would make the wait times even longer."

Source: oldladygang.com The 'RHOA' alum explained she wants to always provide the best of service.

According to Lee, he and his family were at ONE Music Festival during their visit to Atlanta, where he was approached by someone who worked for Burruss that was eager to have him come try Old Lady Gang to check out their restaurant. Lee was game and opted for takeout with his family, but the numbers online were not working when they tried to call. After being told they didn't do to-go orders on the weekend, his family opted to wait and sit down. The family said the wait was an hour to an hour and a half.

Source: @keith_lee125/tikttok Lee ultimately didn't get any food during his family's visit.

Lee said he was told there were no reservations available, claiming the employee did not take the family's number or any contact information. Lee was relayed that info and decided to walk into the spot himself, where he was greeted by a "nice young lady" and a few fans along the way who wanted him to take some pics. After the photos, the lady said the table was ready. The hostess at the front said, "Nobody on the waitlist I called came, so now it's whoever comes, first serve." Lee changed his mind, however, saying he appreciated her assistance before exiting with his loved ones. The TikToker, who has more than 14 million followers, explained that he didn't want "special treatment" due to his status, noting he wanted to be treated like everyone else in his video review.

Kandi is a BOSS! Perfect way to handle the Keith Lee situation. Any restaurant would bump him to top or wait list! Old Lady Gang stays busy too! pic.twitter.com/TFL6f4gcK1 — Mark (@MarkyMarkNChi) October 31, 2023

After her response, some fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts. "She didn't address why the wait time magically jumped to 5 mins and no wait when he walked in tho," one wrote. "Kandi made a decent attempt to address the Keith Lee visit to OLG … but completely ignored the real critique(s) — staff not answering the phone — wait time magically disappearing once they knew it was him," another posted. Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games. Meanwhile, others were in support and said she gave it her best. One social media user replied, "Kandi is a BOSS! Perfect way to handle the Keith Lee situation. Any restaurant would bump him to top or wait list! Old Lady Gang stays busy too!"

