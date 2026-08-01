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Home > News > Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris Snubs Joe Biden When Naming America's Greatest Presidents Despite Serving as His VP

split image of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden
Source: mega

Kamala Harris omitted Joe Biden when asked to name America's greatest presidents.

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Aug. 1 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Former Vice President Kamala Harris left Joe Biden off her list of America's most effective presidents when asked to rank the nation's greatest commanders in chief, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The omission came despite Harris serving as Biden's second-in-command for nearly four years and following his endorsement of her unsuccessful 2024 presidential campaign.

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Kamala Harris Names Her Top Presidents

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image of Kamala Harris praised Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson and Barack Obama, but never mentioned Joe Biden.
Source: mega

Kamala Harris praised Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson and Barack Obama, but never mentioned Joe Biden.

Speaking at the National Urban League in New York on July 31, Harris was asked by organization President Marc Morial to rank "the top three most effective presidents in American history."

"Oh Marc, don't make me do that," Harris replied before naming Franklin D. Roosevelt.

"He did some good things," she said. "In fact, it was he who talked about the expansion of the Supreme Court, and then he got ferocious... blowback for that. Social Security. When I think about what he did in terms of investing in the people during dire times and talking about the role and responsibility of government, that it should not just be about the benevolence of community organizations or just interpersonal relationships. The government has a role. I think he was a very important president."

Harris then praised John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson.

"I credit Kennedy, of course, in terms of what he laid the groundwork for," she said. "And then Johnson followed up on [it]."

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Barack Obama Earns High Praise

image of The former vice president called Barack Obama 'one of the greatest presidents' for passing the Affordable Care Act.
Source: mega

The former vice president called Barack Obama 'one of the greatest presidents' for passing the Affordable Care Act.

Harris also singled out former President Barack Obama, calling him "one of the greatest presidents" for his work on healthcare reform.

"And then of course, Barack Obama and what he did with the Affordable Care Act, among many things," she said. "But in particular, if we had one issue that's been ailing America for generations, which is a healthcare system that has failed anyone other than the rich, and addressing the way that he did and took a lot of heat for it, I think he's one of the greatest presidents."

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Joe Biden Left Off the List

image of Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris after ending his 2024 reelection campaign.
Source: mega

Joe Biden endorsed Kamala Harris after ending his 2024 reelection campaign.

While Harris praised Roosevelt, Kennedy, Johnson and Obama, she never mentioned Biden — the president she served under from 2021 to 2025.

The omission was particularly notable given Biden selected Harris as his running mate in 2020 and later endorsed her to replace him atop the Democratic ticket after ending his own reelection campaign.

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image of Rumors continue to swirl about a possible 2028 White House run for Kamala Harris.
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Rumors continue to swirl about a possible 2028 White House run for Kamala Harris.

Biden withdrew from the 2024 race three weeks after a widely criticized debate performance against Donald Trump, during which he delivered a rambling response about the national debt.

After stepping aside, Biden threw his support behind Harris, who inherited much of his campaign infrastructure and mounted an abbreviated campaign against Trump.

She ultimately lost both the Electoral College and the popular vote, though speculation continues that she could mount another White House bid in 2028.

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