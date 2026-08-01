Kamala Harris Snubs Joe Biden When Naming America's Greatest Presidents Despite Serving as His VP

Speaking at the National Urban League in New York on July 31, Harris was asked by organization President Marc Morial to rank "the top three most effective presidents in American history."

"Oh Marc, don't make me do that," Harris replied before naming Franklin D. Roosevelt.

"He did some good things," she said. "In fact, it was he who talked about the expansion of the Supreme Court, and then he got ferocious... blowback for that. Social Security. When I think about what he did in terms of investing in the people during dire times and talking about the role and responsibility of government, that it should not just be about the benevolence of community organizations or just interpersonal relationships. The government has a role. I think he was a very important president."

Harris then praised John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson.

"I credit Kennedy, of course, in terms of what he laid the groundwork for," she said. "And then Johnson followed up on [it]."