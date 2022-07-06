'Seriously?' Kamala Harris Faces Backlash For Repeat Offense As She Addresses Chicago Suburb About Highland Park Shooting

Vice President Kamala Harris went viral after delivering a statement near the site of the July Fourth parade mass shooting in Highland Park, with some taking notice of her repetitive use of one word in particular.

"We've got to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously," Harris, 57, said to the press and local residents after a gunman opened fire during the holiday festivities, killing seven and injuring more than 40.