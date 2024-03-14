VP Kamala Harris' California Country Club Accused of Racism and 'Disregarding Reports of Sexual Assault' in Bombshell Lawsuit
The esteemed Hillcrest Country Club – which boasts members like Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff – was thrust into the spotlight this week due to a recent lawsuit accusing the club of maintaining racist practices, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a lawsuit filed on Monday, the Los Angeles club was described as a “racist aristocracy” with “depraved standards” highlighting its alleged discriminatory behavior.
The suit, which was filed by Matthew Winnick – son of the late billionaire telecommunications tycoon Gar Winnick – claimed that the club retaliated against him for speaking out against its allegedly discriminatory actions.
One of the main allegations revolved around the club's treatment of its staff, where it was claimed that a “plantation-like essence” was maintained by predominantly Hispanic employees serving mostly white members.
“Perhaps no institution embodies the racial disparities and resistance to change more starkly than the infamous Hillcrest Country Club,” Winnick’s complaint read.
“While every-day Angelenos have advocated for progress and equality,” it continued, “Hillcrest has itself maintained its core principle of exclusion, under the pretext of exclusivity.”
The lawsuit also accused the club of nepotism and turning a blind eye to issues like sexual assault and drug abuse.
“It scoffs not only at laws barring discrimination; it also disregards reports of sexual assault and drug abuse,” the plaintiff charged. “In fact, Hillcrest promotes such unworthy (but racially acceptable) people who so engage and punishes those who complain.
“Hillcrest's leadership reflects the Club's depraved standards,” Winnick added.
Winnick further alleged that his application for membership was unfairly rejected – even after being promised priority consideration due to his family's association with the club and his previous payments totaling over $25,000 as an “intermediate” member.
Meanwhile, Winnick also accused club President Jason Kaplan of sexual assault and “making racist remarks in incidents that the Club has refused to investigate.”
“Hillcrest has always been a discriminatory club and will continue to be a discriminatory club so long as it continues to indulge it's leadership's racial tendencies,” Monday’s lawsuit charged.
“This Complaint is not merely a legal action; it is a moral reckoning,” Winnick wrote. “It demands a transformative response, challenging the Club to face its discriminatory practices head on.”
Winnick’s lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages.
The club's attorney, Lyne Richardson, has since scoffed at the lawsuit. He claimed that the lawsuit lacked both “substance” and “evidence.”
Richardson also criticized the “incendiary statements” made in the lawsuit as “lacking legitimacy.”
“The lawsuit lacks substance, evidence, or facts and makes incendiary statements that lack legitimacy,” the embattled club’s lawyer responded. “Hillcrest Country Club will vigorously defend against this lawsuit.”
Aside from Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff, both former Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton have been tied to the Hillcrest Country Club.