EXCLUSIVE: Kaley Cuoco Dragged Into Nick Carter Sexual Assault Legal Battle
Nov. 17 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
New mom Kaley Cuoco is being dragged into a lawsuit lodged against scandal-scarred Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Big Bang Theory star has been named in a deposition by Melissa Schuman, who filed her suit against Carter in 2023, alleging the I Want It That Way singer invited her to his apartment while they were working on the horror flick The Hollow, drugged her, and forced her into sexual acts in 2004, when she was 18 and he was 23, according to court documents.
Kaley Cuoco Named in Deposition Over Nick Carter Assault Allegations
Cuoco, who recently welcomed her second daughter, Philomena, with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, also starred in the film, and in a recent deposition, Schuman shockingly claims she told the Flight Attendant actress of the alleged assault during the shoot.
In the deposition, Schuman, 42, formerly a singer with the girl group Dream, is asked, "When did you tell Kaley Cuoco?" and she responded, "I told Kaley Cuoco on my last day."
It is unknown if Cuoco, 40, will be called to testify during the mediation for the case, which is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 10, 2027, in Superior Court in Los Angeles, or if the case goes to court on a scheduled trial date of May 10, 2027.
Schuman alleges Carter fed her a sedative-laced cocktail and performed oral s-- on her over her protests, before r-ping her, according to the suit.
Nick Carter Denies Assault Allegations as Multiple Lawsuits Mount
"[Schuman] told him over and over that she was a virgin and she was saving herself for her future husband, and that she did not want to have s--. Carter continued to force himself on her, whispering in her ear that he could be her husband," the suit claims.
Carter, 46, denies the allegations and filed a cross-complaint against the singer in July 2024, accusing her of defamation and claiming she fabricated the alleged assault to extort money. He maintains that their encounter was entirely consensual.
The beleaguered boy bander has also been hit with lawsuits from Shannon "Shay" Ruth, who alleges he r-ped her on a tour bus in 2001, and Ashley Repp, who claims he sexually assaulted her multiple times in 2003.
Nick Carter Faces 2027 Trial as He Denies Accusers' Allegations
Those cases were combined with that of a fourth accuser, Laura Penly, who said Carter assaulted her in 2005 while they were in a relationship.
Court records indicate the unified jury trial in that case is scheduled for Aug. 3, 2027.
Carter and his legal team have consistently maintained that all the allegations brought against him are false.