Cuoco, who recently welcomed her second daughter, Philomena, with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, also starred in the film, and in a recent deposition, Schuman shockingly claims she told the Flight Attendant actress of the alleged assault during the shoot.

In the deposition, Schuman, 42, formerly a singer with the girl group Dream, is asked, "When did you tell Kaley Cuoco?" and she responded, "I told Kaley Cuoco on my last day."

It is unknown if Cuoco, 40, will be called to testify during the mediation for the case, which is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 10, 2027, in Superior Court in Los Angeles, or if the case goes to court on a scheduled trial date of May 10, 2027.

Schuman alleges Carter fed her a sedative-laced cocktail and performed oral s-- on her over her protests, before r-ping her, according to the suit.