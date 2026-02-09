Kaitlan Collins' Mystery Man Emilio Madrid's Past Exposed — Including His Questionable 'Love Affair With a Young Drama Student'

Madrid previously dated Broadway actress Sophia Anne Caruso, despite a six-year age difference and a timeline of stepping out as a couple when she was barely an adult.

The duo went public with their relationship in September 2019, three months after she turned 18 and he was 24 at the time. They met when she was pursuing her acting career, and he was a staff photographer at Broadway.com.

The Daily Mail reported Madrid photographed Caruso, 24, for several fashion shoots, including the brand Celine, when she was a 17-year-old. The duo made their red carpet debut at Celine's Paris Fashion Week show.

The outlet reported that the Ruthless! The Musical star initially "appeared open to speaking" but immediately shut down their conversation with a "no comment" as soon as her youthful romance with Madrid was brought up.