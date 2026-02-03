Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kaitlan Collins

Love Is In the Air? CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Sparks Romance Rumors After Getting Cozy With Mystery Man at 2026 Grammy Awards

Photo of Kaitlan Collins and Emilio Madrid
Source: MEGA

Kaitlan Collins surprised CNN fans by bringing a mystery man to the 2026 Grammys.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kaitlan Collins used the Grammys weekend in Los Angeles to seemingly hard-launch a possible new romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The CNN anchor, 33, happily posed on the red carpet of Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys party on January 31 with hunky photographer Emilio Madrid, where the pair had their arms around each other's backs as she rocked a slinky little black dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Date Nights?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kaitlan Collins and Emilio Madrid
Source: @kaitlancollins/Instagram

Collins shared a photo posing with her possible new beau, Emilio Madrid, before they left for the Grammys ceremony.

Collins noted how incredible the weekend weather was in Los Angeles while sharing a carousel of photos on Monday, February 2, and slid in a photo agency snapshot of her alongside celebrity portrait photographer Madrid at Davis' bash.

In another picture, the two were dressed to the nines for the Grammys ceremony the next day. Collins looked stunning in a plunging, shiny magenta gown, while Madrid put his arm around her back. The duo posed atop the roof of their hotel in the glow of the setting sun.

"It’s 75 degrees and Bad Bunny is there? I’m in. Thank you, @grammys, for an incredible evening," Collins captioned the post and tagged her possible new beau in the pictures.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Kaitlan Collins and Emilio Madrid
Source: @mrsdowjones/Instagram

Pal Haley Sacks took a selfie with Collins and Madrid at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy party.

Madrid wasn't shy about showing off Collins in his Instagram Story posts from the weekend.

The couple posed alongside financial influencer Haley Sacks for a selfie at Davis' party, while the group also hit up Grammy after parties.

"Music biz interlopers" was written atop a photo of the Grammys entrance at Crypto.com Arena, with Collins tagged.

He also shared a photo sitting in the audience with CNN's Chief White House correspondent and CAA television agent Ben Levine.

Madrid and Collins ended the night in a hotel room with pals and plenty of room service food around 1:22 a.m., according to another photo, after taking in the awards show after-parties.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaitlan Collins Gets Praised for Grammys Look

Photo of Kaitlan Collins and Emilio Madrid
Source: MEGA

Collins and Madrid looked loved-up at Davis' Pre-Grammy's party.'s red carpet

Fans went wild for how stunning Collins looked in her two evening dresses, but none seemed to pick up on her mystery man.

"Absolutely stunning! The black dress... wow! Beautiful, Kaitlan!" one follower gushed in the comments of her Instagram post, while a second cheered, "Classy journalist AND hot AF? You're the whole package, girl!"

The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin told Collins she looked "gorgeous," while a fourth fan said she looked like "Absolute Perfection."

However, a fifth user griped about Collins' spray tan and compared it to her nemesis, President Donald Trump.

"You've been around Mango Mussolini too much. You've become orange," the follower snarked.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Savannah and Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie's Mom 'ABDUCTED' and 'Dragged' From Bed In The Middle of The Night — As Deputies Panic It Could End 'Fatally' Without Her Required Medication

Photo of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Look Out, Timothée Chalamet! Kylie Jenner's Baby Daddy Travis Scott Calls Out Makeup Mogul's Breast Implants in New Song

Romance Would Be a Rarity

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Kaitlan Collins
Source: MEGA

Collins posed for a few solo shots at the party, showing off her strapless LBD.

Collins hasn't been publicly linked to an official boyfriend in years.

The last man the cable news host publicly dated was Texas businessman and pharmacist Will Douglas from 2015 through 2017.

The pair had broken up by the time Douglas ran as a Republican for the Texas House of Representatives in 2019, although he was defeated by Democratic incumbent Rhetta Andrews Bower in the 2020 state House election.

Collins keeps her personal life incredibly private, which is why her adoring red carpet appearance with Madrid and their social media posts together raised eyebrows about a romance.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.