Love Is In the Air? CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins Sparks Romance Rumors After Getting Cozy With Mystery Man at 2026 Grammy Awards
Feb. 2 2026, Published 7:30 p.m. ET
Kaitlan Collins used the Grammys weekend in Los Angeles to seemingly hard-launch a possible new romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The CNN anchor, 33, happily posed on the red carpet of Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys party on January 31 with hunky photographer Emilio Madrid, where the pair had their arms around each other's backs as she rocked a slinky little black dress.
Date Nights?
Collins noted how incredible the weekend weather was in Los Angeles while sharing a carousel of photos on Monday, February 2, and slid in a photo agency snapshot of her alongside celebrity portrait photographer Madrid at Davis' bash.
In another picture, the two were dressed to the nines for the Grammys ceremony the next day. Collins looked stunning in a plunging, shiny magenta gown, while Madrid put his arm around her back. The duo posed atop the roof of their hotel in the glow of the setting sun.
"It’s 75 degrees and Bad Bunny is there? I’m in. Thank you, @grammys, for an incredible evening," Collins captioned the post and tagged her possible new beau in the pictures.
Madrid wasn't shy about showing off Collins in his Instagram Story posts from the weekend.
The couple posed alongside financial influencer Haley Sacks for a selfie at Davis' party, while the group also hit up Grammy after parties.
"Music biz interlopers" was written atop a photo of the Grammys entrance at Crypto.com Arena, with Collins tagged.
He also shared a photo sitting in the audience with CNN's Chief White House correspondent and CAA television agent Ben Levine.
Madrid and Collins ended the night in a hotel room with pals and plenty of room service food around 1:22 a.m., according to another photo, after taking in the awards show after-parties.
Kaitlan Collins Gets Praised for Grammys Look
Fans went wild for how stunning Collins looked in her two evening dresses, but none seemed to pick up on her mystery man.
"Absolutely stunning! The black dress... wow! Beautiful, Kaitlan!" one follower gushed in the comments of her Instagram post, while a second cheered, "Classy journalist AND hot AF? You're the whole package, girl!"
The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin told Collins she looked "gorgeous," while a fourth fan said she looked like "Absolute Perfection."
However, a fifth user griped about Collins' spray tan and compared it to her nemesis, President Donald Trump.
"You've been around Mango Mussolini too much. You've become orange," the follower snarked.
Romance Would Be a Rarity
Collins hasn't been publicly linked to an official boyfriend in years.
The last man the cable news host publicly dated was Texas businessman and pharmacist Will Douglas from 2015 through 2017.
The pair had broken up by the time Douglas ran as a Republican for the Texas House of Representatives in 2019, although he was defeated by Democratic incumbent Rhetta Andrews Bower in the 2020 state House election.
Collins keeps her personal life incredibly private, which is why her adoring red carpet appearance with Madrid and their social media posts together raised eyebrows about a romance.