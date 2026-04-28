Kai Trump Brags About Body Fat Percentage as Prez's Granddaughter Lifts More Than Her Weight in Intense Gym Video

Kai showed how her family connections help her stay in shape, revealing after she was done at the gym that she was heading over to "Trump Jupiter" to "play some tennis," referring to her grandfather's Trump National Golf Club in ultra-wealthy Jupiter, Florida.

But even being the First Granddaughter couldn’t secure her court time, as a clinic took over, forcing Kai and her partner to pivot to the putting green instead.

"I feel like I’m going to be way better of a golfer when I come back than I was before," she predicted, confidently sinking putts and flexing "still got it" as she nailed her shots.

Kai made it clear she’d rather grind it out on the course and in the gym than glam up, playing right up until the last possible moment before prom prep kicked in.

While her friends were likely getting pampered at salons, Kai rolled in from the golf course with just 30 minutes to spare before her crew arrived, proving she’s all about sweat before sparkle.