Kai Trump Brags About Body Fat Percentage as Prez's Granddaughter Lifts More Than Her Weight in Intense Gym Video
April 28 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Kai Trump squeezed in a pre-prom gym session, proudly boasting about her ultra-low body fat and flexing her sculpted physique before the big night, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Donald Trump's eldest grandchild, 18, went on to prove she can lift more than her body weight, as the aspiring golf pro makes a comeback after surgery on her left wrist in January.
Kai Trump Has a Mere 13 Percent Body Fat
"So, I've been lifting a lot, but honestly, I've been doing a lot of cardio. I've been doing a lot of everything to be honest with you," Kai explained in her latest YouTube video.
"I'm down at 13 body fat percentage, which is like really, really good," she not-so-humblebragged, as the average percentage for U.S. women between 20 and 40 years old is nearly 38 percent.
Saying she normally averages an impressively low 15 percent, Kai flexed her arm muscles while joking she's making "swole, swole gains."
The teen was then shown going through a series of workouts, from lat pulldowns on a weight machine to deep-knee bends with weights alongside her trainer.
Kai Trump Can Squat More Than Her Own Weight
While doing her lunges, the woman filming Kai gushed, "Look at your side muscle," on her thighs.
"I know. 13 percent guys," the eldest child of Donald Trump Jr. and ex-wife Vanessa Trump crowed.
Kai admitted that her upper-body gains took a hit after surgery, revealing she’s been stuck doing "no arms" workouts since November 2025 while recovering. "I’ve lost it all," she lamented about her missing muscle.
But her legs are still powerhouse strong, cranking out squats with a whopping 125 pounds on her shoulders.
"Oh, my god… It's more than me," Kai marveled, stunned as she powered through the heavy lifts.
Hitting the Links Before Prom
Kai showed how her family connections help her stay in shape, revealing after she was done at the gym that she was heading over to "Trump Jupiter" to "play some tennis," referring to her grandfather's Trump National Golf Club in ultra-wealthy Jupiter, Florida.
But even being the First Granddaughter couldn’t secure her court time, as a clinic took over, forcing Kai and her partner to pivot to the putting green instead.
"I feel like I’m going to be way better of a golfer when I come back than I was before," she predicted, confidently sinking putts and flexing "still got it" as she nailed her shots.
Kai made it clear she’d rather grind it out on the course and in the gym than glam up, playing right up until the last possible moment before prom prep kicked in.
While her friends were likely getting pampered at salons, Kai rolled in from the golf course with just 30 minutes to spare before her crew arrived, proving she’s all about sweat before sparkle.
Kai casually started her glam while still rocking a sweatshirt and golf skirt, telling vlog viewers she's not exactly a fan of school dances. "I don’t really like dances, but I go because that’s like something you tell your kids one day," she shrugged about prom.
After doing her own hair and slipping into a slinky red gown that mom Vanessa quickly steamed, Kai was ready to hit the big night in style.
When her mom got emotional about the high school milestone, Kai kept it cool, reminding her there’s an even bigger one right around the corner: "I graduate in two weeks!"