Convicted Con Julie Chrisley Seen For First Time After Being Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For $30 Million Swindle
Julie Chrisley stepped out for the first time since being sentenced to 7 years in federal prison. The Chrisley Knows Best star, 49, shamelessly broke cover, appearing outside of her Nashville, Tennessee, mansion in sweatpants on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Julie looked like she hadn't slept in days, rocking puffy eyes and a makeup-free face. She couldn't hide her stress, anxiously looking around before turning around and heading back to hide in her home.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the family's patriarch ditched her usual made-up appearance, opting for undone hair and a gray sweatsuit to match her glum appearance.
Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud after "swindling" banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. Julie was hit with an additional conviction — wire fraud.
She got 7 years while Todd was slapped with a 12-year sentence. They have allegedly been ordered to begin serving time behind bars on January 1, 2023 — giving them just weeks left with their family for the holidays.
After the couple serves their time, they will have 16 months of court-ordered probation.
As this outlet reported, Julie tried desperately to get out of her sentence, claiming her adopted daughter, Chloe, 10, is suicidal following the verdict and sentencing.
But her efforts didn't work.
As for their reality show empire, RadarOnline.com is it'd be "difficult to continue" now that the family's patriarch and matriarch are due in prison — but that doesn't mean they won't still get airtime.
"The network has some episodes of Season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best that were shot prior to the trial," an insider revealed to RadarOnline.com, adding those episodes will "air next year."
As for Savannah and Chase Chrisley's spin-off, RadarOnline.com is told production for Season 4 never started after it was announced the show would be moving to E!
Todd's highly-anticipated dating series, Love Limbo, was never filmed.