Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Dancing With the Stars

Julia Stiles Breaks Down During Emotional Heath Ledger Tribute on 'Dancing With the Stars' as '10 Things I Hate About You' Cast Reunites

Julia Stiles Honors Heath Ledger With ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ Reunion
Source: @ Dancing With The Stars/ YouTube; MEGA

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa danced to the same song Heath Ledger sang in the film.

Oct. 21 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Julia Stiles shed tears as she paid tribute to her late co-star Heath Ledger on Dancing With the Stars' Dedication Night, performing a contemporary dance alongside pro partner Ezra Sosa, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her October 20 performance celebrated Ledger, who died in 2008 at age 28, as Stiles reunited with castmates from 10 Things I Hate About You, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gabrielle Union, Larisa Oleynik, Andrew Keegan, and Susan May Pratt.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The Dance Was Inspired by Iconic Movie Moment

Source: @ Julia Stiles/ IG

The tribute featured choreography inspired by Ledger’s famous stadium run.

Stiles and Sosa danced to Frankie Valli’s Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, the song Ledger’s character, Patrick, famously serenades Kat, played by Stiles, in 10 Things I Hate About You.

Stiles wore a flowing blue dress that recalled her character’s look, while the choreography incorporated elements inspired by Ledger’s performance.

The routine began with a more subdued, acoustic feel before building toward a fuller, brass-led section. At its close, audio of Stiles reciting Kat’s poem from the movie played as she approached a photo of Ledger and placed a rose beside it.

Her former castmates then joined her, linking arms and looking toward the image.

In rehearsal footage shown before the dance, Stiles recalled Ledger as “so authentic” and said she wished she could call him to tell him how much people still care about the movie.

“I want to recreate the lust for life that he had in that scene,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Stiles Wanted the Cast to Share the Tribute

Image Of Julia Stiles
Source: @ MEGA

Stiles asked for the whole cast, saying they had been 'a pack.'

Stiles said she didn't want to honor Ledger by herself. She explained the original cast was close-knit and asked that the group join her onstage.

“It can’t just be one person, because we were a pack,” she said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking after the performance, Stiles said Ledger brought out the best in those around him.

"He made everybody else shine,” she said, adding that he had been the group’s leader on set.

Stiles also said she and Sosa approached the performance with care, aiming to make the tribute feel sincere and respectful.

Judges Respond to Emotional Performance

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Patrick Swayze is featured on the cover of the documentary I Am Patrick Swayze

Inside 'Dirty Dancing' Sequel Plans — as Producers Reveal How They'll Honor Patrick Swayze Without Using AI to Bring Him Back

Julia Stiles’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tribute Honors Heath Ledger’s Legacy

How Did Heath Ledger Die? Everything to Know About Actor's Death as He's Honored On 'Dancing With the Stars'

Image Of Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli
Source: @ MEGA

Stiles placed a red rose beside Ledger’s image at the end of the dance.

The tribute moved the judges and audience. Carrie Ann Inaba became tearful and described the dance as a healing “expression of the soul.”

Bruno Tonioli praised the performance as wonderful and well done.

Stiles and Sosa earned 36 points for the routine.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.