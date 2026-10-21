Julia Stiles Breaks Down During Emotional Heath Ledger Tribute on 'Dancing With the Stars' as '10 Things I Hate About You' Cast Reunites

Her October 20 performance celebrated Ledger, who died in 2008 at age 28, as Stiles reunited with castmates from 10 Things I Hate About You, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Gabrielle Union , Larisa Oleynik, Andrew Keegan, and Susan May Pratt.

Julia Stiles shed tears as she paid tribute to her late co-star Heath Ledger on Dancing With the Stars ' Dedication Night, performing a contemporary dance alongside pro partner Ezra Sosa, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Stiles and Sosa danced to Frankie Valli’s Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, the song Ledger’s character, Patrick, famously serenades Kat, played by Stiles, in 10 Things I Hate About You.

Stiles wore a flowing blue dress that recalled her character’s look, while the choreography incorporated elements inspired by Ledger’s performance.

The routine began with a more subdued, acoustic feel before building toward a fuller, brass-led section. At its close, audio of Stiles reciting Kat’s poem from the movie played as she approached a photo of Ledger and placed a rose beside it.

Her former castmates then joined her, linking arms and looking toward the image.

In rehearsal footage shown before the dance, Stiles recalled Ledger as “so authentic” and said she wished she could call him to tell him how much people still care about the movie.

“I want to recreate the lust for life that he had in that scene,” she said.