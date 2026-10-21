How Did Heath Ledger Die? Everything to Know About Actor's Death as He's Honored On 'Dancing With the Stars'

Julia Stiles honored her late 10 Things I Hate About You co-star Heath Ledger during “Dedication Night” on Dancing With the Stars Tuesday, October 20, revisiting one of the most memorable moments from the 1999 film.

Stiles and dance partner Ezra Sosa performed a contemporary routine to Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” the song Ledger’s character, Patrick Verona, famously sang to Stiles’ Kat Stratford from the bleachers.

The performance also brought several of their former co-stars back together on the ballroom floor.

Ledger died in 2008 at age 28. The New York City medical examiner determined that his death was accidental, caused by acute intoxication from the combined effects of six prescription medications.