How Did Heath Ledger Die? Everything to Know About Actor's Death as He's Honored On 'Dancing With the Stars'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 10:21 a.m. ET
Julia Stiles honored her late 10 Things I Hate About You co-star Heath Ledger during “Dedication Night” on Dancing With the Stars Tuesday, October 20, revisiting one of the most memorable moments from the 1999 film.
Stiles and dance partner Ezra Sosa performed a contemporary routine to Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” the song Ledger’s character, Patrick Verona, famously sang to Stiles’ Kat Stratford from the bleachers.
The performance also brought several of their former co-stars back together on the ballroom floor.
Ledger died in 2008 at age 28. The New York City medical examiner determined that his death was accidental, caused by acute intoxication from the combined effects of six prescription medications.
A Tribute Rooted in ‘10 Things I Hate About You’
Stiles said she wanted the film’s cast to be represented as she honored Ledger and the movie. She told Variety that she asked her former co-stars to join her and that they “all rallied” around the idea.
The tribute included Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Larisa Oleynik, Andrew Keegan, Gabrielle Union and Susan May Pratt, who joined Stiles onstage after the routine. The performance also incorporated the poem Stiles’ character recited in the film.
Stiles wore a blue dress and styled her hair in a way that recalled her appearance in the movie.
She said the experience was emotional, particularly after revisiting old clips and hearing the actors’ voices during rehearsals. “It’s a lot,” she told Variety, explaining that she began crying while practicing.
What Happened to Heath Ledger?
Ledger was found unresponsive in his Manhattan apartment on January 22, 2008. He was 28.
An initial autopsy was inconclusive, but toxicology testing later established that he died from acute intoxication caused by the combined effects of oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, temazepam, alprazolam, and doxylamine.
The medications included painkillers, anti-anxiety drugs and sleep aids. The medical examiner ruled the manner of death an accident resulting from prescription medications.
The ruling did not classify Ledger’s death as a suicide. At the time, police said there was no obvious indication of suicide.
Ledger’s Performances Continue to Be Remembered
Ledger’s career included 10 Things I Hate About You, A Knight’s Tale, Brokeback Mountain, and The Dark Knight. His performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight earned him a posthumous Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor at the 2009 Oscars.
His portrayal of Patrick Verona remains especially connected to the enduring popularity of 10 Things I Hate About You.
The film’s bleacher serenade became one of its signature scenes, making Stiles’ choice of song for her DWTS tribute a direct link to their shared screen history.