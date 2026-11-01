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EXCLUSIVE: Judi Dench Slams 'Woke' Showbiz Trigger Warnings

Photo of Judi Dench
Source: MEGA

Judi Dench has slammed 'woke' showbiz trigger warnings in a bold criticism.

Oct. 31 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

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Dame Judi Dench has launched a blistering attack on the growing use of trigger warnings in theaters and cinemas, accusing the entertainment industry of "mollycoddling" audiences and undermining the very purpose of dramatic storytelling.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 91-year-old Oscar-winning actress, whose career spans more than six decades, believes theaters have gone too far in warning audiences about potentially upsetting material.

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Dench Slams Theater Warnings

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Photo of Judi Dench
Source: MEGA

Judi Dench slammed theater trigger warnings as 'mollycoddling.'

Speaking to Brendan O'Hea in her memoir Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?, Dench argued confronting uncomfortable subjects is an essential part of experiencing great theater.

She said: "I think they have gone too far. It's mollycoddling. If you're that sensitive, don't go to the theatre."

The Skyfall star insisted audiences should expect to encounter challenging themes rather than be shielded from anything that might cause offense or discomfort.

However, Dench acknowledged certain practical warnings remain necessary, particularly where physical safety and younger audiences are concerned.

She said: "By all means keep the warnings about strobe lighting and gunshots, and obviously there should be age limits for children, but that's about it."

The veteran performer questioned whether increasingly detailed content advisories risk revealing important elements of productions before audiences have experienced them.

Pointing to William Shakespeare's notoriously violent tragedy Titus Andronicus, she suggested extensive warnings could become longer than the productions themselves.

Dench also invoked the mystery novels and plays of Agatha Christie to illustrate her concerns about revealing dramatic surprises.

She said: "Do you tell them that the butler did it in an Agatha Christie play so as not to shock them?"

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Why Art Should Provoke Us

Photo of Judi Dench
Source: MEGA

The Oscar winner insisted confronting uncomfortable subjects is essential for drama.

For Dench, the ability to provoke strong emotional reactions is precisely what makes live performances and cinema compelling.

She added: "Besides, in the safety of a theatre or cinema, I want to be triggered, excited, stimulated, provoked and disturbed, to be taken out of my comfort zone. Isn't that what makes theatre and films so thrilling?"

The actress also questioned how theaters could reasonably anticipate every possible sensitivity among their audiences.

She cited everyday objects, including balloons, clowns and buttons, as examples of things with the potential to provoke unexpected reactions.

Dench even recalled a friend who experiences physical discomfort at the sight of bananas, questioning whether supermarkets should therefore introduce similar warnings.

She added: "And who knows what might trigger people? Balloons, clowns, buttons… I have a friend who doesn't like bananas. She feels physically sick every time she sees one. Should supermarkets put up warning signs in the fruit and veg aisle? It drives me wild."

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Defying Retirement And Labels

Photo of Judi Dench
Source: MEGA

The veteran performer revealed she has zero patience for retirement talk.

Her outspoken comments form part of wider reflections on her career, aging and the expectations placed upon older performers.

Dench revealed she has little patience for suggestions that she should retire, despite having celebrated her 91st birthday.

She said: "You have to contend with people asking, 'When are you going to retire?' or, 'Isn't it about time you put your feet up?' No, it bloody well isn't. 'Retire', 'vintage', 'old' – let's banish those words. I want to be like Newton Blick, who died in his dressing room after a performance.

"I want to be one of those women who throw themselves out of planes when they're 100."

The celebrated performer was equally dismissive of being described as a national treasure, arguing the affectionate label makes her sound like an aging museum exhibit rather than a working actress.

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Fighting Sight Loss Onstage

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Photo of Judi Dench
Source: MEGA

The acclaimed actress has lived with macular degeneration since 2012.

Dench has also spoken openly about her deteriorating eyesight after being diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in 2012, a condition which has severely affected her vision.

The Oscar-winner has admitted she can no longer read scripts or see clearly enough to recognize faces, making everyday activities increasingly difficult.

She now relies on friends and colleagues to help her learn lines by reading scripts aloud.

Despite the challenges, Dench has remained defiant about her condition and has repeatedly rejected suggestions her failing eyesight should force her into retirement.

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