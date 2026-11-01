EXCLUSIVE: Judi Dench Slams 'Woke' Showbiz Trigger Warnings

Speaking to Brendan O'Hea in her memoir Is It Too Late to Make a Run for It?, Dench argued confronting uncomfortable subjects is an essential part of experiencing great theater.

She said: "I think they have gone too far. It's mollycoddling. If you're that sensitive, don't go to the theatre."

The Skyfall star insisted audiences should expect to encounter challenging themes rather than be shielded from anything that might cause offense or discomfort.

However, Dench acknowledged certain practical warnings remain necessary, particularly where physical safety and younger audiences are concerned.

She said: "By all means keep the warnings about strobe lighting and gunshots, and obviously there should be age limits for children, but that's about it."

The veteran performer questioned whether increasingly detailed content advisories risk revealing important elements of productions before audiences have experienced them.

Pointing to William Shakespeare's notoriously violent tragedy Titus Andronicus, she suggested extensive warnings could become longer than the productions themselves.

Dench also invoked the mystery novels and plays of Agatha Christie to illustrate her concerns about revealing dramatic surprises.

She said: "Do you tell them that the butler did it in an Agatha Christie play so as not to shock them?"