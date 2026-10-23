EXCLUSIVE: Acting Icon Judi Dench, 91, Now 'Effectively Retired' Due to Blindness
Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Dame Judi Dench has been effectively forced to retire from acting as her deteriorating eyesight has left her unable to perform on stage, appear in films or even read – bringing one of Britain's most extraordinary theatrical careers to a heartbreaking halt.
As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, the 91-year-old Oscar-winning actress, whose career has spanned more than six decades, has lived with age-related macular degeneration since 2012.
'It's Over For Her, and It's So Sad'
Now, speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today program, Dench described the devastating impact of the condition, which has progressively robbed her of the ability to work and recognize familiar faces.
She said: "I can't be on stage. I can't do a play any more. I can't do a film any more. I can't read any more."
The admission marks a painful turning point for one of Britain's most celebrated performers, whose commanding presence and distinctive voice made her a formidable figure in theater and Hollywood.
Although Dench has not formally announced her retirement, a source claimed: "It's over for her, and it's so sad."
Macular Degeneration Leaves Judi Dench Struggling to Recognize Faces
Macular degeneration affects central vision, making everyday activities such as reading and recognizing faces increasingly difficult.
The condition can cause severe sight loss, although it does not necessarily result in complete blindness.
Dench also acknowledged she now frequently struggles to identify people, despite having spent much of her life working in an industry built around visual performance.
Nevertheless, the actress insisted she remains remarkably philosophical about growing older.
"There's nothing to say for it at all. (I) don't think about (ageing) too much," she said.
Judi Dench's Legendary 'James Bond' and Oscar-Winning Career
Dench first established herself as a formidable Shakespearean actress before achieving international fame through her performances in television and cinema.
She became particularly beloved for portraying M in the James Bond franchise, appearing opposite Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig across seven films in the series.
Her performance as Queen Elizabeth I in 1998's Shakespeare in Love earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, despite appearing on screen for only a few minutes.
Dench also received acclaim for her work in Mrs Brown, Iris, Notes on a Scandal and Philomena, demonstrating an extraordinary ability to move between comedy, historical drama and emotionally demanding roles.
Love of Shakespeare Endures Despite Sight Loss
Despite her deteriorating eyesight, the actress has retained her profound affection for William Shakespeare's writing, particularly his sonnets.
She said: "I just love them. It's the rhythm of it. It's the rhythm of your heart. It's the way he's summed up so simply the way that any of us feel about, well, anything."
The veteran performer has also continued reflecting candidly on her career, including some of its less successful projects.
In her memoir, Is It Too Late to Make a Run For It?, Dench criticized the disastrous 2019 film adaptation of Cats, in which she portrayed Old Deuteronomy.
She wrote: "What a waste of all that goodwill and talent. I understand the critics were rather hostile to the film."
However, Dench acknowledged that she had never watched the finished production.
"I never saw the final cut, so I can't judge," the icon noted.
Defending her fellow performers, she added: "All I'll say is nobody sets out to give a poor performance or make a bad film."