EXCLUSIVE: Acting Icon Judi Dench, 91, Now 'Effectively Retired' Due to Blindness

Now, speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today program, Dench described the devastating impact of the condition, which has progressively robbed her of the ability to work and recognize familiar faces.

She said: "I can't be on stage. I can't do a play any more. I can't do a film any more. I can't read any more."

The admission marks a painful turning point for one of Britain's most celebrated performers, whose commanding presence and distinctive voice made her a formidable figure in theater and Hollywood.

Although Dench has not formally announced her retirement, a source claimed: "It's over for her, and it's so sad."