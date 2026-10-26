Judge Rules Rebel Wilson Was Behind Anonymous Websites Branding Producer Rival 'Indian Ghislaine Maxwell' — as Actress Wins $359K in Unpaid Fees

Rebel Wilson has won $359,000 in unpaid producer fees following a legal battle over her directorial debut, "The Deb," but the ruling also delivered a significant finding against the actress.

Justice Elisabeth Peden of the Supreme Court of New South Wales dismissed a $15 million claim brought by UK production company AI Film Production Limited, finding the company had not proved Wilson's conduct caused its alleged financial losses.

At the same time, the judge found that statements published on websites targeting producer Amanda Ghost were made with malice on Wilson's part.