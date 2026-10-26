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Home > Scandals > Rebel Wilson

Judge Rules Rebel Wilson Was Behind Anonymous Websites Branding Producer Rival 'Indian Ghislaine Maxwell' — as Actress Wins $359K in Unpaid Fees

Rebel Wilson and Amanda Ghost locked in ongoing The Deb feud involving defamation claims and malicious websites
Source: MEGA

Rebel Wilson and Amanda Ghost locked in ongoing The Deb feud involving defamation claims and malicious websites

Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET

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Rebel Wilson has won $359,000 in unpaid producer fees following a legal battle over her directorial debut, "The Deb," but the ruling also delivered a significant finding against the actress.

Justice Elisabeth Peden of the Supreme Court of New South Wales dismissed a $15 million claim brought by UK production company AI Film Production Limited, finding the company had not proved Wilson's conduct caused its alleged financial losses.

At the same time, the judge found that statements published on websites targeting producer Amanda Ghost were made with malice on Wilson's part.

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Judge Finds Rebel Wilson Was Behind Websites Targeting Amanda Ghost

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Amanda Ghost is the CEO of AI Film Production Limited
Source: MEGA

Amanda Ghost is the CEO of AI Film Production Limited

The judgment found Wilson had asked for a malicious website to be created about Ghost, one of the producers of "The Deb." The site, amandaghostsucks.com, described Ghost as a "madam" who procured young women for wealthy men.

The website had already featured prominently in earlier litigation involving Wilson and Ghost.

Evidence presented in the separate California dispute included messages involving crisis publicist Melissa Nathan and discussions about an "untraceable site" that would cost $110,000.

Wilson has disputed aspects of the allegations and previously denied writing the websites.

The site also referred to Ghost as an "Indian Ghislaine Maxwell," a description that appeared in evidence during the earlier defamation proceedings.

Justice Peden found the website statements "were actuated with malice on Ms Wilson's part," according to ABC News.

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Why Was the $15 Million Claim Dismissed?

Wilson has won the Australian legal battle so far and recovered unpaid fees
Source: ALEXANDER GREY/UNSPLASH

Wilson has won the Australian legal battle so far and recovered unpaid fees

AI Film argued that Wilson's social media posts and other conduct contributed to "The Deb" becoming unprofitable. The film ultimately grossed about $335,000 at the Australian box office.

Peden rejected the company's attempt to link those losses directly to Wilson's conduct. "I am not satisfied AI Film … have demonstrated a causal connection between the misleading or deceptive representations and any loss or damage," she wrote.

The court heard that international distributors had raised concerns about the movie feeling "small and distinctly Australian."

The judge also found that some of the producers' additional fees, totaling $900,000, had been added to the film's budget without Wilson being told.

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Wilson's Company Wins $359,000 in Unpaid Fees

Rebel Wilson at the premiere of Isn’t It Romantic
Source: MEGA

Rebel Wilson at the premiere of Isn’t It Romantic

While AI Film's main claim failed, Wilson's company, Camp Sugar Productions, succeeded on its cross-claim for unpaid producer fees. The court awarded Camp Sugar $359,000, plus interest, and Wilson's side was awarded its legal costs.

A subsidiary associated with the production received just $10 in nominal damages over technical breaches involving a social media contract.

The ruling is Wilson's second major Australian court victory this year. In July, Federal Court Justice Elizabeth Raper dismissed "The Deb" lead actor Charlotte MacInnes' defamation case against Wilson. MacInnes has appealed that decision.

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Rebel Wilson Celebrates Her Latest Legal Victory

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Wilson posted a celebration post on Instagram after winning
Source: REBELWILSON/INSTAGRAM

Wilson posted a celebration post on Instagram after winning

Wilson celebrated the latest ruling on Instagram, writing, "This girl never knew how much she was going to need that law degree!!"

She added that defending herself had come at "an enormous personal, emotional and financial cost" and said she was proud she had "stood my ground — for myself and for others I was trying to protect."

The legal fight is not over. Ghost, Gregor Cameron and Vince Holden are pursuing a separate defamation case against Wilson in California, where the trial was scheduled for January 2027 before the sides recently sought a possible move to March.

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