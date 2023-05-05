Judge Judy Sheindlin 'Played Hardball' With Amazon Bosses for Pay Raise Before Two-Season Renewal : Sources

The feisty legal eagle, who turns 81 in October, hoped to stay on the bench while making a very pretty penny despite her estimated $440 million net worth, spilled a spy.

"The word is she's made around $25 million a year for the first two seasons and apparently she feels she's worth way more," tattled a tipster before the renewal news. "Judy brings in a lot of viewers to the Amazon streaming channel, so there's arguably a lot of added value."