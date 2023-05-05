Judge Judy Sheindlin 'Played Hardball' With Amazon Bosses for Pay Raise Before Two-Season Renewal : Sources
Judge Judy Sheindlin angeled to regain her status as TV's highest-paid woman by renewing her Judy Justice contract for two additional seasons — but she allegedly negotiated a much-higher pay before she signed on, sources told RadarOnline.com, revealing network bosses were pushing back hard.
The feisty legal eagle, who turns 81 in October, hoped to stay on the bench while making a very pretty penny despite her estimated $440 million net worth, spilled a spy.
"The word is she's made around $25 million a year for the first two seasons and apparently she feels she's worth way more," tattled a tipster before the renewal news. "Judy brings in a lot of viewers to the Amazon streaming channel, so there's arguably a lot of added value."
The jaw-flapping jurist became a household name after the 1996 launch of her TV court show Judge Judy but walked away from her $47 million-a-year salary in 2021 to launch the new streaming show — where sources snitched she was chasing a major pay raise.
With Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon raking in $2 million per episode for The Morning Show on Apple TV+, bosses at Amazon would have to shell out a small fortune to keep the sharp-tongued judge's pay on par — and it appears they caved.
"There's no doubt Judy Justice has been a success, but they aren't just bending to her demands, they're fighting back," shared the insider weeks ago. They also noted an April 2022 Nielsen study showed Sheindlin's original show "vastly outperformed" her new one.
But the tough-talking judge had no issue "pushing back — and loves to play hardball," dished the insider.
Earlier this week, Amazon Freevee announced they ordered a two-season renewal of Judy Justice and greenlit a spin-off series, Justice on Trial, featuring the spitfire judge — so it appears Judy won the negotiation war.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Judy's rep and Amazon for comment.