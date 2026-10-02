Joy-Anna and Jinger Duggar 'Sickened' by Family's String of Scandals as Sisters Speak Out on 'Horrible Things'

Her family’s fall from grace has Jinger questioning its focus on giving birth from marriage to menopause.

"Children are a blessing from the Lord," said the mom of three, with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. "But just because they’re a blessing doesn’t mean you have to have as many as possible."

Following Joseph's arrest, Jinger said, "It's been one of those weeks that feels like years. And I did not think my heart could break like it has this week. The pain and heartbreak that we've had over this and just thinking of how it's affected so many, yeah, it's just unthinkable. So hard and painful on many levels."