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Home > News > Jinger Duggar

Joy-Anna and Jinger Duggar 'Sickened' by Family's String of Scandals as Sisters Speak Out on 'Horrible Things'

Photo of Joy-Anna and Jinger Duggar
Source: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna and Jinger Duggar opened up on their family's scandals.

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Oct. 2 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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Duggar daughters Joy-Anna, 28, and Jinger, 32, who gained fame as part of the oversized fundamentalist Christian clan on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, took a swipe at their scandal-ridden family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On the September 2 episode of Jinger's podcast, Joy-Anna discussed going through a dark period.

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Joy-Anna Opens Up About a 'Dark Period'

Photo of Joy-Anna Duggar
Source: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar openned up about how family troubles sent her into a spiral.

"We've had wave after wave of just sickening, horrible things happening, and it really just sends me into a spiral," she said, seeming to allude to the incarceration of her oldest brother Josh, 38, for possessing child sexual abuse material.

As well as the March arrest of Joseph, 31, after a 9-year-old girl accused him of molesting her (he pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a pretrial hearing).

Jinger Duggar Questions Her Family's Focus on Birth

Photo of Joy-Anna and Jinger Duggar
Source: Call Your Sister/Youtube

Joy-Anna and Jinger Duggar spoke about their family's struggles.

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Her family’s fall from grace has Jinger questioning its focus on giving birth from marriage to menopause.

"Children are a blessing from the Lord," said the mom of three, with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. "But just because they’re a blessing doesn’t mean you have to have as many as possible."

Following Joseph's arrest, Jinger said, "It's been one of those weeks that feels like years. And I did not think my heart could break like it has this week. The pain and heartbreak that we've had over this and just thinking of how it's affected so many, yeah, it's just unthinkable. So hard and painful on many levels."

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