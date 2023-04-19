Ex-Journey Heartthrob Steve Perry, 74, Looks Unrecognizable: See His Shocking Transformation!
Recluse ex-rocker Steve Perry came out of hiding — and you won't believe what he looks like now! The former Journey frontman, 74, who's notorious for his jet-black hair, has gone all gray, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Don't Stop Believin' singer looked unrecognizable during an afternoon hike in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
His transformation is shocking, to say the least, as his die-hard fans had yet to see him go completely gray. Perry was rocking the salty-colored hair with confidence during his solo day out.
While the rockstar's black hair is gone, the photos obtained by Daily Mail show his thickness hasn't gone anywhere.
'80s music fans will be happy to know that the volume and amount would still make groupies melt — as Perry displayed when he pushed his strands out of his face during a beautiful spring day.
Wearing navy shorts with white stripes and a black zip-up with sneakers, the Faithfully heartthrob slipped on a pair of sunglasses and proved he's still a music buff despite walking away from his Journey bandmates all those years ago.
It's been six years since Perry has been seen with his former band. The group reunited when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2017.
The last time Perry sang with Journey was in November of 1991.
- Injured Frank Ocean Drops Out Of Coachella After Backlash From First Weekend's Performance
- Conservative Caitlyn Jenner Accuses 'Trans' Community Of 'Destroying The Family Unit'
- '90s Icon Bridget Fonda Won't Return To Moviemaking, Says She Likes 'Being A Civilian' After Revealing Shocking Transformation
Perry's untouchable vocals were highlighted during the height of the rock band's career from 1977 to 1987. He joined Journey again from 1995 to 1998.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While his vocals have since been replaced by Journey's current lead singer Arnel Pineda, who is from the Philippines, Perry continues to rock out. He's released solo albums since leaving the band, even coming out with a Christmas album in 2021 titled, The Season.
While his jet-black hair might be gone, Perry's swoon-worthy looks that turned fans into puddles are still evident today.