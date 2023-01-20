Journey's Jonathan Cain SUES Bandmate Neal Schon For Allegedly Racking Up $1 Million On Shared Amex

When the iconic group Journey released Don't Stop Believing, they weren't referring to the legal system — however, two of the group's bandmates are now trusting the court to preside over an ongoing spending tiff. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain filed a counter lawsuit against his bandmate Neal Schon after he alleged the guitarist racked up over $1 million on the band's shared Amex card, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cain filed the counter lawsuit against Schon, 68, in California last week. The guitarist first sued Cain in November 2021 after he accused the 72-year-old of blocking him from accessing Journey's Amex account.